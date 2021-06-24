ALL-STATE TRACK
St. John's Prep track coach Zach Lankow had a feeling that conditions were just right for a fast 2-mile when the distance races went off on the first day of the All-State championship meet Thursday night. He did not expect to see a school record even older than he is fall.
Sophomore Nathan Lopez broke a 38-year-old St. John's record, winning the All-State gold in the 2-mile with a time of 9:06.14. It was 28 seconds faster than the time he ran last week at the North meet (an hour after winning the mile) and a 16-second personal best. Dan Foley of the Class of 1983 had the previous Eagles record.
"We really wanted to focus on the 2-mile and make it a fast race. Nathan succeeded with that," said Lankow, crediting another Eagles, junior Charlie Tuttle, with helping set the pace.
"Tuttle led the race for a mile-and-a-half and he also clocked a personal best time by 12 seconds. It was a great race by both guys."
Tuttle finished sixth in 9:12, the fourth best time in St. John's history. Lopez also ran a leg of the 4x800 relay to finish sixth, teaming up with Nick de Melo, Declan Kelley and Graham MacDonald to run 8:10.
Also Thursday, Masconomet senior Sebi Gilligan ran 4:25.67 and came in 13th in the mile. Marblehead's Ciro Martin placed sixth in the 800 at 1:56 and Peabody's Aaliyah Alleyne placed 11th overall in the pentathlon. The rest of the state championship events (100, 200, 400, high and low hurdles, jumps, shot put, discus and 4x100 4x400 relays) will be decided on Saturday back at Norwell.
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 4, Winnipesaukee 0: Jackson Emus threw seven shutout innings and Nick Artymowciz and Justin Butera teamed up with him for the shutout as the Navs (8-6-2) made it back-to-back wins. Kyle Maurice went 3-for-4, had three RBI and homered to lead North Shore offensively while Dylan Brazil went 3-for-5 at the dish and Cal Christofori had two hits with two runs scored.