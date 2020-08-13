North Shore Baseball League
Peabody Champions 4, Northeast Tides 0: Pub exploded for four runs in the top of the ninth to win this playoff quarterfinal series in an upset over the regular season champs. Derek Lyons broke the 0-0 tie in the top half of the second extra frame, Mike Giardi also drove in a run and Peabody had three of its five hits in that inning with Chad Martin getting things started and Marc Crovo adding another.
Pete O'Connell struck out ten in four shutout innings, Mike Gallo fanned seven over the next three and Colin Nye polished off the combined shutout with a two-frame effort.
Swampscott Sox 2, Beverly Recs 1: Ben Kendrew came back on two days rest to lift the Sox with a save in Game 3 of the playoff quarterfinal series. Beverly put the tying run in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn't bring it in. Brandon Bingel had a strong outing on the bump for Beverly, going six with a half dozen strikeouts, and Andrew Olszak had the Recs' lone RBI.
FUTURES LEAGUE
North Shore Navigators 3, Brockton 0: Cam Seguin punched out ten in seven shutout innings in a masterful outing for the Navs (15-18). Shane O'Halloran's 2-run single in the seventh broke the scoreless tie and Derek Goldrick earned his first FCBL save.