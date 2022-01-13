GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 74, Beverly 29: Senior captain Olivia Found scored 18 points, giving her 1,000 for her career, to go along with nine steals and six assists to send the Crusaders to a non-league triumph.
Sophomore Cecilia Kay had a double-double for Fenwick (now 5-3) with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Senior captains Nasha Arnold and Maria Orfanos were also in double figures scoring-wise with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Molly Potter (3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Lindsey Gannon led the Panthers with six points apiece. Lauren Caley added five points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Angelina Mazzone had an excellent all-around showing.
Essex Tech 51, Notre Dame Academy 14: Stellar defense helped push the Hawks to a decisive home victory. Team captain Synclair McGovern powered the offense for Essex Tech with a career high 20 points, while teammate and fellow captain Lily Zagoreos added seven points and pulled down seven rebounds. Bryanna Grant (10 rebounds) and Brianna Pothier also had seven points apiece for the winners, who improved to 5-3 on the season.
Salem Academy 56, Gloucester 39{span}: The Navigators got 33 points and 10 rebounds from junior captain Cindy Shehu to improve to 6-3. Kianny Mirabal-Nunez was also in double figures with 13 points while Genevieve Pelletier added six points.
Gann Academy 46, Covenant Christian 43: Abby Baird had 16 points for CCA in a close setback.
BOYS SKIING
St. John’s Prep sweeps: Led by first place finisher Owen Gandt (21.35 seconds), the Eagles burned down the slopes at Bradford Ski Area Thursday to defeat both North Andover (89-46) and Manchester Essex (128-7). St. John’s Prep also took spots 3, 4 and 5 as Cole Hosmer (21.95), Josh Haarmann (22.00) and Peyton McKee (22.19) had excellent races. So did Evan Fisichelli (7th, 22.36) and Henry Coote (9th, 22.65).
Masconomet splits: Sophomore Owen Palmer was the top finisher for the Chieftains, finishing 14th overall in Thursday’s alpine race in 23.30 as his team defeated Austin Prep, 93-42, and losing to Andover, 75-60. Will Caron, a senior captain for Masconomet, was next by taking 16th place (23.60) while Andrew Mitchell was 21st (23.84) and teammate Will Zamagni was 29th (24.66).
SWIMMING
Archbishop Williams 86, Bishop Fenwick 79: The Crusaders lost a close meet in Weymouth at the Connell Pool despite a pair of wins from captain Meredith Yuhasz in the 200 individual medley (2:22.4) and the 500 freestyle (5:28). Other winners for Fenwick included fellow captain Hannah English in the 200 freestyle (2:17.3), Hannah Ryan in the 100 breaststroke (1:17), and the 400 freestyle relay team of captain Audrey Waldinger, Madison Moseley, Ryan and Yuhasz (4:13.6).
GYMNASTICS
Winthrop 139.25, Peabody 69.1: The Tanners recently dropped their season opening meet despite strong performances in the all-around from senior captain Victoria Cheffro and junior Filip Piechowiak. Senior Matt O’Connor, competing for the first time in his varsity career, did well on the beam, as did senior captain Bella Vasquez on both vault and beam.