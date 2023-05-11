GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Swampscott 0: Playing eight game pro sets, the Chieftains got impressive victories from Kendall Skulley (8-0), Nina Klink (8-0), Teagan Skulley (8-1), Shaylee Morena & Maya Klink (8-0) and Chloe Ahern & Taylor Mastrogiovanni (8-0).
Marblehead 5, Saugus 0: Playing eight-game pro sets to beat the impending rain, the Magicians improved to 9-1 in Northeastern Conference action with the sweep. Wins came off the strings of Pauline Geissler, Andrea Potvin, and Charly Cooper in singles, all of whom won 8-0; as well as first doubles team Courtney Yoder and Lucia Levin, plus the second doubles team of Sami Dosch and Reese Friedman, who each won their matches 8-1.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Lynnfield 0: Sky Jara had one of her best victories of the season at first singles, prevailing 6-4, 6-4 to keep the Generals (13-1 overall) unbeaten in Cape Ann League play at 10-0. Other winners were Naomi Provost (6-1, 6-0), Chloe Gern (6-1, 6-1), Abby Simon and Sienna Gregory (6-2, 6-1), and Alle Benchoff and Laynee Wilkins (6-1, 6-2).
Beverly 5, Gloucester 0: Rebecca Curley (6-0, 6-3), Emily Jeremiq (6-3, 6-2), and Grace Adams (6-1, 6-4) all won in straight sets for the Panthers, as did the doubles teams of Abby Ruggieri and Hannah Minasian (6-2, 6-1), and Dani Smith and Ella McAleer (6-3, 6-0).
Danvers 4, Peabody 1: The Falcons got victories from Madison Savage (6-1, 6-2) and Sophie Sanidas (6-0, 6-2) in singles action and swept doubles behind Eva Nadeau and Josie Vogel (6-4, 6-2), plus Kelly Huynh nad Raina Langlais (6-2, 6-3).
Bishop Fenwick 4, North Reading 1: Nora Elenbaas prevailed in a three-setter, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, to help Fenwick (8-1 overall) prevail on the road. Madelyn Leary (6-2, 6-4) and Gwen Schroeder (6-0, 6-0) captured wins at second and third singles, respectively, while Lacey Murphy and Aria Summa were winners at second doubles (6-2, 7-5).
Masconomet 5, Beverly 0: The defending state champs swept the Panthers on Wednesday with wins by Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-1), Nina Klink (6-0, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and Shaylee Moreno & Chloe Ahern (6-0, 6-2) as well as Maya Klink & Taylor Mastroviovanni (6-1, 6-1).
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Malden Catholic 0: The Magicians (10-2 overall) dropped just five games all day in this non-conference triumph in Malden. Jost Eggebrecht (6-1, 6-0), Etan Farfel (6-1, 6-1) and Austin Bacon (6-1, 6-1) claimed singles victories, with the tandems of Jayden Janock and Anthony Vizy (6-0, 6-0), and Luke Miller and Matthew Sherf (6-0, 6-0) doing the same in doubles.
SOFTBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Rockport 8: The Generals claimed their first Cape Ann League victory in four years as senior catcher Sara Cross went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in two runs. Eighth grader Molly Degnan also had a big day, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a triple, a double and four RBI. She also got the win on the mound, scattering eight hits and two walks while striking out seven.
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 8, North Reading 1: Sophomore lefthander Gian Gamelli carried a no-hitter into the sixth and finished with a 1-hit, 13-stirkeout victory for the Generals (8-5). Connor McClintock drove home a pair of runs while Tate Fitzgibbons went 3-for-4, Harrison Stein had two RBI and Cole Scanlon recorded two hits and stole three bags.
Newton North 10, Peabody 0: The Tanners (6-8) took one on the chin on the road in a five inning non-league setback.
Beverly 8, Winthrop 1: Senior captain Anthony Mastroianni fanned four over five innings to earn a Senior Day win as the Panthers improved to 11-3. Fellow captain Noah Staffier had two hits while Tim Carter had two RBI, senior captain Noah Guanci drove one in, Drew Sadoski scored three times and shortstop Jon Reyes went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Danvers 7, Saugus 4: Mike Moroney threw a complete-game win with 12 strikeouts and had two hits with three runs scored to help the Falcons (8-7) inch closer to a state playoff berth. Captain Aris Xerras went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Matt Callahan had two hits, Jakob Hamel recorded a key double and Evan Currie had an early RBI to get the bats going.
St. Mary’s Lynn 9, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (10-4) managed six hits but couldn’t get any runs home and split the season series with the rival Spartans. Nick Villano had two hits including a double while Costa Beechin, Carter McFadden, Andrew McKenzie and John Horgan also singled. Mike Geissler fanned five in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Marblehead 6, Swampscott 5: Chris Cannuscio came on for a four out save, his second straight save, and the Magicians improved to 8-6 with a nail-biting win. Drew Whitman had two RBI and earned the win with four innings of work while Stefan Shepard and Riley Schmitt added RBI and Shane Keough had two hits. The Big Blue (2-13) made a game of it as Nick Berube had two hits and an RBI and Tyler Chiarello also went 2-for-4.
Gloucester 7, Salem 1: The red-hot Fishermen ended Salem’s eight game win steak as the Witches dropped to 11-3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 19, Salem 1: Brooke Waters netted five goals and Abby Eichler four to power the Big Blue (9-3). Coco Clopton and Lilly Johnson added two goals apiece while Chloe Puzzo (2 assists), Sophia Ciciotti, Avery Laundry, Riley Johnson, Fiona Keaney (1 assist), and Maisie Russo each had one goal. Goalies Lilah Caplan and Vivian Shaffnit each made two stops in net.
Beverly 17, Danvers 12: Joselyn Silva had four goals with an assist and Lauren Caley exploded for six tallies to carry the Panthers. Maddie Reynolds made 10 big saves in net, Samantha Sprissler added three scored and Lily Shea netted four with an assist.
Peabody 16, Marblehead 9: Sophomore sensation Brooke Lomsaney pumped in a career-best eight goals while Siobhan Smith had a career-best five ground balls as the Tanners (9-4) got by the Magicians under the lights at home. Goalie Caitlin Snow was excellent with 12 stops.
Marblehead (4-11) received four goals from Ramona Gillett, three from Sydney Langton, and one each from Lucy Wales and Caitlyn Ryan. Maddie Forbes, Wales and Avery Wysor had assists and Kate Santeusanio finished with 10 saves in net.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 11, Danvers 8: Freshman Matt Maloblocki scored four times with a pair of assists and James Silva (assist) had 17 faceoff wins, enabling the Panthers to improve to 9-5. Gavin Lawrence (3), Mason Simpson (2), Ethan Haight (first varsity goal) and Aidan Sullivan also tallied for the Orange-and-Black, who received assists from Cam Smith (4), John Maloblocki (2), Brad Griffin, and Simpson. Goalie Colby Vaccaro had a dozen saves for his ninth win.
Danvers (now 5-8) got a goal and four assists from Brady Tersolo, plus three scores from Colby Dunham and two more from Lucas Rotker. Sean Rivard (assist) and Trevor McNeill also scored, and Aidan Perry had a half-dozen saves in net.
Marblehead 16, Peabody 4: The Magicians (13-0) pulled away with seven goals in the fourth quarter for their third win in four days. Captain Connor Cronin (5 goals, assist), junior Gio Garibotto (3 goals) and sophomore Reece Moore (3 goals, assist) led the offense, buoyed by Cam Waldman (2 goals), Carter Laramie (goal, 2 assists), Charlie Grenier (goal, assist), and Jack Whipple (goal). Baxter Jennings, Xander Danforth, and Bodie Smith all added assists, and goalie Finn Maniaci was stellar with 10 saves.
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Manchester Essex 7: Brady Scudder scored with 22 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Generals (3-10) a big win. Goalie Ben Woods was spectacular in making 22 saves, including five in the extra session. Lucas Hunt scored three goals for H-W, with Will Stidsen nabbing two and Morgan Glovsky and Ryan Dolaher netting one apiece. Glovsky (2), Scudder (2) and Hunt all had assists.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Whittier 0: Jake Fritz had 11 kills and hit at a .360 percentage with three aces to help the Witches improve to 8-5 with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 sweep.
Lowell Catholic 3, Essex Tech 0: Despite strong games from senior opposite/outside hitter Ryan Lovasco (12 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces), senior outside hitter Ryan Cole (12 kills, 2 blocks), and sophomore setter Barrett Cross (28 assists), the Hawks dropped a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 decision. Sophomore middle blockers Troy Fisher and Charlie Reed also displayed all-around solid play at the net for Essex Tech.
St. John’s Prep 3, Milford 0: Callum Brown’s 11 kills sparked St. John’s to a25-12, 27-25, 25-14 victory. Tighe Lusk had a big night at the net front with six blocks plus eight kills and Ben Bailey shone defensively with 20 digs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott 5, Nichols 0: Maria Hanchuk tossed a 5-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to put No. 1 seed Endicott (33-7) into this weekend’s best-of-3 CCC championship series. Raven Comtois hit her 10th homer of the season in the victory and Swampscott native Katie Watts had a round tripper, a double and two RBI.
Nichols 2, Gordon 1: Emily Graham singled in Gordon’s lone run in the top of the seventh but the Scots were unable to get the game tied to stay alive in the CCC championship tournament. Emily Peterson had two hits for Gordon, which ends its season at 19-24.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 2 (12 innings): Dylan Pacheco’s walk-off RBI double in the 12th inning made sure the Gulls (37-5) remained unbeaten on day two of the CCC championship tournament. Chris Jenkins threw two scoreless in extra innings to hold off the Bison and Max Tarlin also threw 2 2/3 innings or scoreless relief. Joe Millar and Caleb Shpur smashed home runs for Endicott, which continues the double-elimination tourney on Friday at home.