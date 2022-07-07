NORTH SHORE GIRLS BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 53, Bishop Fenwick 26: Lauryn Mendonca scored 14 points while teammate Logan Lomasney added 12 to spark the Tanners to a win. Ally Bettencourt and Payton Petrillo both contributed nine points apiece for Peabody. For Fenwick, Kiley Bloom had 10 points and Kallie Arimata added eight.
Masconomet 40, Hamilton-Wenham 32: Kayleigh Monagle (11 points) and Taylor Bovardi (10) paced a balanced scoring attack to lead Masconomet to victory. Sadie Gamber (11 points), Abby Simon (10) and Hannah Cierello (8) all had strong games for H-W.
Essex Tech 28, Manchester Essex 21: Janelle Dalton and Briana Grant each scored nine points in Essex Tech’s triumph. Kendall Newton scored seven points and Kaycee O’Connell added five for the Hornets.
Essex Tech 30, Bishop Fenwick 19: Maddie Shairs scored 15 points and Briana Grant added a dozen to propel the Hawks to victory. Kiley Bloom led Fenwick with seven points.
North Reading 46, Danvers 18: Faith Newton’s 15 points paced the winners.