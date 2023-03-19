Endicott College in Beverly has been selected to host the 2023 NCAA Division 3 Men's Ice Hockey National Championship at Raymond J. Bourque Arena. Semifinal action will take place on Friday, March 24, while the national championship will be played on Sunday, March 26.
The first semifinal will feature 10th ranked University of New England (21-6-2) vs. No. 3 Adrian (24-4-2) at 3 p.m. The nightcap features No. 4 Endicott (23-2-2) and No. 2 Hobart (27-2-0) at 7 p.m. There will be a minimum of 40 minutes between the two Friday games, and the rink will be cleared of all spectators prior to starting Game 2. Entry into the facility for Game 1 will begin 90 minutes prior to puck drop, with Game 2 entry beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal matchup.
Sunday's national championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Entry will begin 90 minutes prior to the contest.
All tickets for the Frozen Four at Endicott are single game tickets only (no multi-game passes). Tickets for the semifinals will go on sale Tuesday at 1 p.m., while tickets for the national championship game will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. All tickets are $15 plus fees, with children under two admitted free. Tickets must be purchased online; no tickets will be sold at the door. No passes will be permitted, and there will be no will-call list.
Tickets should be purchased through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ncaa-division-iii-mens-ice-hockey-frozen-four-game-2-endicott-vs-hobart-tickets-590124547407). Please direct all ticket questions to Amy Wilichoski at 978-232-2489 or Mark Lepage at mlepage@endicott.edu.
At Bourque Arena, all ticket holders must present a printed out copy of their order or the QR code on their phone for admittance. No bags or backpacks will be allowed into the venue, and there will be no refunds.