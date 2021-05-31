Tigers roar back, take down Hamilton-Wenham in boys lacrosse slugfest 

HAMILTON — Ziggy McCormick did not need a refresher course, a gentle reminder, or to set an alarm on his iPhone.
He was well aware what lay ahead for he and his Ipswich High boys lacrosse team on Memorial Day: a rematch with Hamilton-Wenham.
"We had to get them back ... on their field," said the 18-year-old midfielder.
Thanks to some outstanding play at both ends of the field over the final quarter-and-a-half, the Tigers made that a reality.
Micah Galuski, a junior midfielder, scored his second goal of the day with 3:12 to play, potting the fifth of his team's five goals over the final 18 minutes as Ipswich rallied for a 9-8 triumph over the Generals Monday.
While technically unbeaten at 8-0, Ipswich had lost its first meeting between the two schools (7-4) three-and-a-half weeks earlier, but that was changed to a win after the Generals were found to have mistakenly used an ineligible player and were forced to forfeit their first three games (all wins).
The Tigers were intent on being Hamilton-Wenham on the field this time, and rallied from a 7-3 deficit midway through the third quarter to do so.
"We started winning every ground ball and every faceoff, where (junior FOGO) Ned Donovan was incredible," said Tiger defenseman Cade McAdams, who like McCormick is a team captain. "We cleaned up a lot of things both offensively and defensively."
Donovan won 15 of the game's 21 draws, meaning Ipswich had near-constant possession off the draw.
"Absolutely huge for us," said long time Ipswich head coach Glenn Foster, having picked up his 303rd career win. "Every time we scored in that comeback, we got the ball right back. Plus the ground balls we picked up along the way ... things started clicking.
"Every once in a while we still do things that make you as a coach go, 'What are you doing?' But then we settle down and do stuff that we're supposed to do, like get guys down on the crease and start putting the ball in the net."
Andrew Winch, a senior captain for Hamilton-Wenham who had a marvelous contest (2 goals, 4 assists), scored to give his squad a comfortable 7-3 lead four minutes into the second half. Slowly, however, the Tigers began their comeback by settling in, getting more isolation looks and moving Justin Bruhm (goal, 4 assists) behind the net to survey H-W's zone defense and dictate his team's offensive direction.
Ipswich senior attack Rowan Silva and sophomore middie Henry Wright connected before the quarter ended, slicing the Tigers' deficit to 7-5. Silva buried another one 57 seconds into the final quarter on a pretty pass from Bruhm, and all of a sudden it was a one-goal game.
"Justin was huge behind the X," said McCormick. "He slowed things down and set up the offense we needed."
Zach Walles countered for Hamilton-Wenham with his second goal of the day in an unsettled situation, but senior attack Wilton Lestage ("his best game for us by far," said Foster) countered just 22 seconds later. When Wright found the net for the third time off a Silva feed, it was tied (8-8) with six-and-a-half minutes remaining.
It remained that way until Galuski's go-ahead marker three minutes later, and while the Generals (now officially 2-5) had their chances late, particularly in the final 30 seconds, they were unable to get another shot past Ipswich senior goaltender Jonah Orroth (11 saves).
"They played a hell of a game, and their team is so much better than what we saw last time," Hamilton-Wenham head coach Rich Cooke said of Ipswich. "They were patient, figured out what we were doing defensively in the second half, and when we were sloppy on the crease, they overloaded it with 3-4 guys, got good looks and cashed in. Their faceoff guy is fantastic, their defense is athletic, and their goalie played much, much better this time.
"Ipswich did all the right things, and you have to give them credit for that."
Grant Landon, another senior captain for the Generals, had his usual strong game between the posts with 10 saves.
Jayden Halecki and Wright also had assists for Ipswich, while got strong play defensively from McAdams, Cole Terry and fellow senior Egan Davidson ("he's so underrated, yet does so many things well," said McAdams). Defensive middies such as McCormick and juniors Beckett Devoe, Tyler White and Dexter Cayer were all instrumental in helping their squad rally.
In addition to Winch's big day and two goals and a helper from Walles, the Generals received two goals from sophomore middie Lucas Hunt and singletons from captain Hunter Bahr and middie Jack Stewart. Freshman attack Will Stidsen, who ran at middie most of the day, was "fantastic", according to Cooke, as were defenders Jack Twomey and Chris Domoracki.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday as Hamilton-Wenham plays at Pentucket (4:45 p.m.), while Ipswich travels to Lynnfield for a night contest (6:30 p.m.).