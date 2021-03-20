IPSWICH — At times during Saturday's clash between Ipswich and North Reading, it was sloppy and non-rhythmic. There were fumbles, interceptions and mental penalties, leaving the door open for either team to make a move and swing momentum in their favor.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they were the ones that produced that game-changing play.
Late in the second quarter, junior Charlie Henderson snagged an interception and took it back 64 yards to the house. Rowan Silva connected on the PAT to give the hosts a lead going into halftime, one that they wouldn't relinquish en route to a 28-14 victory.
"That game was 50/50 and if it wasn't for the pick-6, we were on our heels or down," said Tigers' head coach Kevin Fessette. "They were in a formation that they do a good job with and Charlie just jumped it and took it back to the house.
"We worked on that stuff all week and they had hit us once with it for a pretty good gain, but the second time he was just in the right place. He's a super kid and a super athlete, and it was awesome to see him take that all the way."
Following the decisive pick, Ipswich (now 2-0) picked up right where it left off in the second half. Running back Chase Huntley (113 yards) reeled off a 42-yard run on the first play of the third quarter, setting up an 8-yard TD scamper from fellow back David Lonergan three plays later.
Nikhil Walker, who had a tremendous afternoon on both sides of the ball, batted down a pass on 4th-and-short on the Hornets' ensuing drive. Walker already had produced another key tackle on a North Reading 4th-and-short in the opening half, as well as a sack for a 6-yard loss. He finished with a number of tackles and helped open up some big holes offensively.
"We hadn't beaten (North Reading) in a long time, so we wanted to be real physical up front and help the guys back there in the pass," said Walker, a senior. "Then we just made an emphasis to stop the run, honestly. We also talked a lot on defense and knew where we were supposed to be, which was huge."
North Reading would make things interesting when it capped off a 12-play, 57-yard drive with a 10-yard run by Jack Donohue early in the fourth. But a quick response by Huntley, who broke a tackle and ripped off a 65-yard TD burst down the sidelines, all but put the nail in the Hornets' coffin with just over three minutes to play.
Justin Bruhm then recorded his second interception (and his team's third) of the day on the Hornets' next offensive possession to seal the deal.
"You have to give credit to Ipswich; they got a real tough defense with the D-line, plus their linebackers flying around and making some big hits," said North Reading head coach Eddie Blum. "Offensively they just kind of play that grind-it-out offense, and you can't make mistakes. I'm proud of how our guys responded after having a few key injuries, but a few too many plays went for Ipswich instead of us today."
Huntley also had a 1-yard score in the first quarter for Ipswich, while Cole Terry managed 53 yards on his 14 carries. The Tigers only attempted one pass (an incompletion), but mixed things up nicely on the ground to keep the Hornets on their toes.
Ipswich will now enter its bye week before taking on Newburyport.
"There's still a lot of stuff we have to work on and a lot of stuff I have to work on because, to be honest, I'm calling formations that aren't advantageous to the looks we get," admitted Fessette. "That's my fault, so I have to do a much better job on the offensive side, clearing my brain and making sure that I'm locked in calling the right plays to help us be more explosive."
Ipswich 28, North Reading 14
at Jack Welch Stadium, Ipswich
Ipswich (2-0) 7 7 7 7 — 28
North Reading (1-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14
I-Chase Huntley 1 run (Rowan Silva kick)
NR-William Batten 2 run (Robert Tammaro kick)
I-Charlie Henderson 64 interception return (Silva kick)
I-David Lonergan 8 run (Silva kick)
NR-Jack Donohue 10 run (Tammaro kick)
I-Huntley 65 run (Silva kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Ipswich — Chase Huntley 5-113, Cole Terry 14-53, Aiden Arnold 7-25, Henry Wright 2-17, David Lonergan 4-15; North Reading — Jack Donohue 23-91, William O'Leary 3-9, Ryan McCullough 1-2, William Batten 2-0, Brian Heffernan 4- (-5).
PASSING: Ipswich — Arnold 0-1-0-0-0; North Reading — Heffernan 12-20-108-0-3.
RECEIVING: Ipswich — None; North Reading — John Jennings 4-33, Robert Tammaro 3-30, William Taylor 2-17, Ryan McCullough 1-15, Brayden Scribner 1-7, Donohue 1-6.