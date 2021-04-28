One of the great quotes about Tom Brady’s greatness was made by Andover-native and Hollywood’s own Michael Chiklis.
I caught Chiklis, a former Andover High captain, after his stint on Radio Row during the one of the Patriots most recent Super Bowls ago.
"Tom Brady could go to the 99 (Restaurant) and find two guys at the end of the bar and make them great receivers,” said Chiklis.
Chiklis caught himself a few seconds later, not wanting to offend everybody that has caught passes the last 15 or so years, noting “Julian Edelman is not one of those guys at the bar. He’s always been great.”
The point is that Brady indeed made receivers great, often “doing it” with a second rate group, at least in terms of the top, elite wide outs in the league.
Those elite guys are usually expensive and pain-in-the-necks. They’re always open … Yadda, yadda, yadda.
Why is that important today? Or really Thursday night?
Because Brady is gone. And while the Patriots acquired two solid guys in free agency, as well as a few high-end tight ends, there is no star.
Whoever is the quarterback in 2021 and then going forward, they are going to need some help. They are going to need to create space.
The Patriots are drafting 15th overall on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft and there will be a few pass catchers available. A few probable elite pass catchers.
Disclaimer: I am not a draft expert. And while I hate to disappoint you, most people who post their mock drafts are not experts either. A draft expert watches nearly every single play for every single player, especially in the early rounds. And I’m talking coaches’ tape, not the SEC on CBS.
But I know this: When I watch Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, I realize I’m seeing greatness. He has a way of creating space that few receivers can. And he has the ability to make the great catch, fully-extended, that other guys can’t.
The knock on Smith is weight – 166 pounds – over his 6-foot-1 frame.
My comeback on this physique is to look at the cornerbacks he faced in the SEC the last three years (Jaycee Horn, South Carolina) and another (Patrick Surtain II, Alabama) every day in practice for three years. And he never missed a game.
Smith got better every year with 42, 68 and 117 receptions, with 693, 1,256 and 1,856 yards and 6, 14 and 23 touchdowns.
If Smith’s frame is still an issue, there are two other guys ranked ahead, including his college teammate Jaylen Waddle, who looks like Antonio Brown, and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, who weighs over 200 pounds.
The 15th spot in the draft is probably too high to get any of these three future “stars.” That means another second or third round pick to get Smith, Waddle or Chase.
The Patriots appear to have whiffed on wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who was chosen 32nd overall. Worse, with the Patriots 64th overall pick in that same draft, via a trade, the Seahawks chose D.K. Metcalf, a true game-changer.
The 2021 Patriots are different from the last 20 squads. They need some elite talent at a few positions and wide receiver could be one of them.
Would it be out of character for Belichick to choose someone like Smith? Yes and no.
Drafting a second wideout in the first round over three drafts is a not recommended. But Smith is different. So is Waddle and Chase. They could make your quarterback better, and not vice versa.
Doing it with guys at end of the bar at your local “99 Restaurant” won’t cut it any more. They are going to have to buy from the top shelf and this year, particularly Smith, might really be worth the gamble.