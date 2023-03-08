LYNN — There was only a six-minute stretch during which the Peabody girls hockey team didn’t control play on the ice in Wednesday’s Division 1 state quarterfinal matchup.
Unfortunately, that was all the time No. 1 ranked St. Mary’s Lynn needed to control the scoreboard.
The Spartans used two first period goals, some outstanding defensive positioning and a yeoman’s effort in net from Angela Catino to blank the Tanners, 2-0, at Connery Rink.
Despite limiting the Spartans (23-1) to just 14 shots on goal and outshooting the hosts 16-6 over the final two periods, No. 8 seed Peabody (18-5) couldn’t put one by Catino, who didn’t allow a single goal in three career starts against Peabody.
“At the end of the day we needed to get more pucks to net,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach, whose team had a hard time getting to rebounds thanks to St. Mary’s defensemen like Haylie Grossman and Kasey Litwan cleaning out the crease.
“They build a wall around their house. I was happy with our shot selection and we were right there, but they do such a great job of keeping that second kid out.”
That was especially true on Peabody’s four fruitless power play opportunities. Several times Catino made a difficult first save — such as two leg pad stops on Penny Spack and a Hannah Gromko blast that went off her mask — and wasn’t tasked with making a second thanks to textbook defense.
“Ang played well ... but she saw one shot all night. Every time it was one shot and we got it out of there,” said St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca, who is taking his team to the Final Four for the ninth time. “Peabody’s a very aggressive team that likes to attack and we’ve been working on protecting the paint. You win these kinds of games in the defensive zone.”
Trailing by two, Peabody emptied the bucket in the second period and outshot St. Mary’s 11-2 with nothing to show on the scoreboard. They brought similar energy in the third but got fewer pucks on net with just five shots in the final 15 minutes.
So while the Tanners had St. Mary’s on the run, to their credit the Spartans did not run around in their defensive zone. That discipline and refusal to give open lanes or rebound chances allowed them to hang on.
“It wasn’t pretty,” said Pagliuca, “but it was enough.”
Among the best scoring chances in the third were an Alexa Pepper rebound that narrowly missed Ella Chase’s stick, a coupe of deft shots off the goalie’s pads from junior Catie Kampersal and two potential Angela Fabbo snipes that sailed wide.
A failed clearing attempt kept in by middle school defenseman Vanessa Hall led to a Gianna Young blast that Peabody goalie Alyse Mutti stopped in the first. The rebound kicked directly to the stick of St. Mary’s senior Tia Picardi, who deposited it into the open net for a 1-0 lead.
A few shifts later, Spartan superstar Jenna Chaplain (who is from Peabody) picked a winger’s pocket on the breakout. Turning back towards the Tanner net, she uncorked a gorgeous high shot for a dagger goal and a 2-0 edge.
“Coming across the grain, to let the screen pass and fire off a shot ... that’s the kind of talent (Jenna) has,” said Pagliuca.
Chaplain nearly scored again on a one-time blast off a picturesque feed from Maggie Pierce, but Mutti made one her best saves of the playoffs to keep it a two goal game.
“Good clubs will wait our your mistakes and capitalize,” said Roach. “Those two plays, we left just a little too much time and space for them.”
St. Mary’s advances to this weekend’s state semifinal against No. 13 Billerica/Chelmsford, which upset previously unbeaten Winthrop Wednesday. The five-time state champion Spartans will be seeking their first trip to TD Garden in ten seasons.
“I think that drives all of our seniors,” said Pagliuca. “Winning the last game they’re going to play in this building was huge. That’s something they’re going to look back and remember 15 or 20 years from now.”
Reaching the Elite Eight round for the second time ever and setting a new program record for wins, the Tanners are grateful to their six seniors; Peabody (which co-ops with North Reading and Lynnfield) is also slated to return its goalie, seven of its top nine forwards and three of its four regulars on D.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the way my squad played. There were a lot of accomplishments, a lot of growth and six amazing seniors that helped us get here,” said Roach. “We’re a contender in Division 1 and we’re going to remain that way.”
St. Mary’s Lynn 2, Peabody 0
Division 1 Quarterfinal at Connery Rink, Lynn
Peabody 0 0 0 0
St. Mary’s Lynn 2 0 0 2
Scoring Summary
First period: SM, Tia Picardi (Gianna Young, Vanessa Hall), 6:20; SM, Jenna Chaplain (un), 11:50.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: P, Alyse Mutti, 12 ; SM, Ang Catino, 20.
Records: P, 18-5-0; SM, 24-1-0.