There will be a new boys basketball coach patrolling the sidelines at Danvers High this coming winter.
Chris Timson, who held the Falcons' head coaching position for the past six seasons, has decided to step down effective immediately.
The 41-year-old Timson was recently hired to join the Beverly Fire Department as a full-time firefighter and will be unable to juggle the two gigs.
"It's one of those situations where I have to put 100 percent into my career right now," said Timson. "It's unfortunate; I'd love to continue coaching, but my main focus has to be giving the fire department 100 percent of my time.
"I want to thank (former) athletic director Andy St. Pierre, former principal Dr. (Jason) Colombino, and current principal Adam Federico for all their support," he added. "They granted me the great opportunity to be a head coach, and I had a great experience. The kids were always great; I love them and that's what kept me coming back every year."
In becoming a full-time firefighter, Timson will work two days a week on 24-hour shifts. He'll head to Stowe in late August for the academy before returning to the Garden City in November. Being away from his student-athletes early in the winter and then for two days each week during the season, he noted, simply wouldn't be feasible to commit himself to the team.
"I can't really be a head coach and take two days off a week," he said. "That's not fair to the kids, not fair to the other coaches. Obviously I'd love to stay in coaching, but it's one of those situations where you have to put your family and your career first."
Timson isn't ruling out a return to coaching down the road, though. "I definitely want to stay involved and coach in the future; I just need to see how my life and career is going to pan out with this new schedule," he said.
"But I've already had a couple of coaches reach out and say, 'Hey, if you want to get involved again we have a spot open for you.' That's been great to hear and shows me that I'm actually pretty good at what I do. So certainly won't rule out a return in the future."