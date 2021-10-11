Over 15,000 runners turned out for the 125th Boston Marathon Monday in a first-ever October running of the classic event. 

Individuals from all of our local towns took to the course with hopes of setting personal bests. Marblehead's Scott Snyder was the top North Shore finisher in a speedy time of 2:47:51, while Peabody's Arianna Maida (3:11:12) finished as the top local female. 

Here's a look at the rest of the top 50 runners from each of the towns in The Salem News coverage area. 

Name, Town;Gender;Time;Overall place;Gender place

1. Scott Snyder, Marblehead;M;2:47:51;599;548  

2. Jonathon Western, Topsfield;M;2:52:03;842;771  

3. Michael Paulin, Danvers;M;2:54:30;999;913 

4. John Toscano, Salem;M;2:58:49;1406;1273

5. Benjamin Chansky, Wenham;M;2:59:23;1478;1337  

6. Bryan Carnahan, Salem;M;3:00:16;1562;1411 

7. Ross Patterson, Marblehead;M;3:03:02;1805;1606 

8. Chapin Jacob, Wenham;M;3:04:12;1942;1716 

9.Brian Tinger, Hamilton;M;3:04.19;1957;1727 

10. Jack Milmoe, Boxford;M;3:04:23;1966;1735   

11. Carl Dooley, Swampscott;M;3:06.41;2184;1893

12. Aaron Clements, Boxford;M;3:06:50;2197;1904 

13. Kevin Elwood, Boxford;M;3:09:04;2450 overall;2091 

14. Daniel Von Staats, Wenham;M;3:09:40;2528;2143   

15. Arianna Maida, Peabody;F;3:11:12;2700;429

16. Katie Schiemann, Middleton;F;3:12:15;2837;468  

17. Marie Coolsaet, Hamilton;F;3:12:51;2910;495 

18. Bethany Zanrucha, Marblehead;F;3:16:51;3451;677 

19. Kathleen Cliffe, Peabody;F;3:18.57;3735;767 

20. Andrew Hearns, Hamilton;M;3:19:03;3756;2982  

21. Rachel Hall, Danvers;F;3:22:32;4239;1000 

22. Christopher Swain, Marblehead;M;3:24:28;4532;3401 

23. Lindsay Hyde, Salem; F;3:29:00;5215;1494 

24. Jay Ardizzoni, Peabody;M;3:29:21;5273;3746 

25. Tomas Martinez, Beverly;M;3:31:07;5558;3874  

26. Wes Mburu, Boxford;M;3:31:22;5605;3897 

27. Anna Howery, Boxford;F;3:27:16;4936;1325  

28. Salvatore Frontierro, Hamilton;M;3:29:24;5281;3751 

29. Bethany Pitcher, Hamilton;F;3:29:31;5299;1541  

30. Michelle Milton, Danvers;M;3:32:24;5781;1800 

31. Sally Reiley, Marblehead;F;3:32:22;5777;1797

32. Eric Schekner, Hamilton;M;3:34:23;6038;4098    

33. Lisa Welch, Danvers;F;3:34:42;6085;1965

34. Peter Hofmann, Salem;M;3:34:48;6101;4126

35. Jackie Deppen, Swampscott;M;3:35:16;6180;2104 

36. Hannah Dickie, Swampscott;F;3:35:43;6258;2061 

37. Dawn Pielechaty, Hamilton;F;3:36:45;6400 overall;2132  

38. Sarah Kelley, Swampscott;F;3:37:16;6482;2179 

39. Lucas Edwards, Beverly;M;3:37:56;6592;4354  

40. Tom Mathias, Hamilton;M;3:38:18;6649;4376 

41. Kyle Maulden, Marblehead;M;3:39:45;6876;4472  

42. Carita Wegner, Salem; F;3:41:18;7100;2547

43. Pei Lin, Swampscott;F;3:42:48;7314;2684 

44. Katherine Gage, Danvers;F;3:43:50;7454;2761 

45. Rebecca Murray, Salem;F;3:44:36;7567;2833 

46. Chip Kennedy, Salem;M;3:48:49;8168;4969  

47. Ron Bernier, Salem;M;3:49:13;8215;4955 

48. Sarah Cullinan,Beverly;F;3:50:02;8327

49. Matthew Duca, Marblehead;M;3:50:54;8448;5088  

50. Kristin Barry, Beverly;F;3:50:56;8545;3363 

