Over 15,000 runners turned out for the 125th Boston Marathon Monday in a first-ever October running of the classic event.
Individuals from all of our local towns took to the course with hopes of setting personal bests. Marblehead's Scott Snyder was the top North Shore finisher in a speedy time of 2:47:51, while Peabody's Arianna Maida (3:11:12) finished as the top local female.
Here's a look at the rest of the top 50 runners from each of the towns in The Salem News coverage area.
Name, Town;Gender;Time;Overall place;Gender place
1. Scott Snyder, Marblehead;M;2:47:51;599;548
2. Jonathon Western, Topsfield;M;2:52:03;842;771
3. Michael Paulin, Danvers;M;2:54:30;999;913
4. John Toscano, Salem;M;2:58:49;1406;1273
5. Benjamin Chansky, Wenham;M;2:59:23;1478;1337
6. Bryan Carnahan, Salem;M;3:00:16;1562;1411
7. Ross Patterson, Marblehead;M;3:03:02;1805;1606
8. Chapin Jacob, Wenham;M;3:04:12;1942;1716
9.Brian Tinger, Hamilton;M;3:04.19;1957;1727
10. Jack Milmoe, Boxford;M;3:04:23;1966;1735
11. Carl Dooley, Swampscott;M;3:06.41;2184;1893
12. Aaron Clements, Boxford;M;3:06:50;2197;1904
13. Kevin Elwood, Boxford;M;3:09:04;2450 overall;2091
14. Daniel Von Staats, Wenham;M;3:09:40;2528;2143
15. Arianna Maida, Peabody;F;3:11:12;2700;429
16. Katie Schiemann, Middleton;F;3:12:15;2837;468
17. Marie Coolsaet, Hamilton;F;3:12:51;2910;495
18. Bethany Zanrucha, Marblehead;F;3:16:51;3451;677
19. Kathleen Cliffe, Peabody;F;3:18.57;3735;767
20. Andrew Hearns, Hamilton;M;3:19:03;3756;2982
21. Rachel Hall, Danvers;F;3:22:32;4239;1000
22. Christopher Swain, Marblehead;M;3:24:28;4532;3401
23. Lindsay Hyde, Salem; F;3:29:00;5215;1494
24. Jay Ardizzoni, Peabody;M;3:29:21;5273;3746
25. Tomas Martinez, Beverly;M;3:31:07;5558;3874
26. Wes Mburu, Boxford;M;3:31:22;5605;3897
27. Anna Howery, Boxford;F;3:27:16;4936;1325
28. Salvatore Frontierro, Hamilton;M;3:29:24;5281;3751
29. Bethany Pitcher, Hamilton;F;3:29:31;5299;1541
30. Michelle Milton, Danvers;M;3:32:24;5781;1800
31. Sally Reiley, Marblehead;F;3:32:22;5777;1797
32. Eric Schekner, Hamilton;M;3:34:23;6038;4098
33. Lisa Welch, Danvers;F;3:34:42;6085;1965
34. Peter Hofmann, Salem;M;3:34:48;6101;4126
35. Jackie Deppen, Swampscott;M;3:35:16;6180;2104
36. Hannah Dickie, Swampscott;F;3:35:43;6258;2061
37. Dawn Pielechaty, Hamilton;F;3:36:45;6400 overall;2132
38. Sarah Kelley, Swampscott;F;3:37:16;6482;2179
39. Lucas Edwards, Beverly;M;3:37:56;6592;4354
40. Tom Mathias, Hamilton;M;3:38:18;6649;4376
41. Kyle Maulden, Marblehead;M;3:39:45;6876;4472
42. Carita Wegner, Salem; F;3:41:18;7100;2547
43. Pei Lin, Swampscott;F;3:42:48;7314;2684
44. Katherine Gage, Danvers;F;3:43:50;7454;2761
45. Rebecca Murray, Salem;F;3:44:36;7567;2833
46. Chip Kennedy, Salem;M;3:48:49;8168;4969
47. Ron Bernier, Salem;M;3:49:13;8215;4955
48. Sarah Cullinan,Beverly;F;3:50:02;8327
49. Matthew Duca, Marblehead;M;3:50:54;8448;5088
50. Kristin Barry, Beverly;F;3:50:56;8545;3363