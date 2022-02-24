LYNN — It took until the end of the season for the Marblehead High girls hockey team's offense to click — and with a win in Thursday morning's regular season finale, it may not have taken until the last game.
With the first line of captain Hadley Wales centering Elsa Wood and Ashley Piersol combining for 13 points, the Lady Headers topped Masconomet 7-3 in a high scoring affair at Connery Rink.
Marblehead ends the regular season 8-12-0; they were slotted in the 32nd and final spot in last week's Division 1 power rankings and now hope that to squeeze in under the bar for their first postseason appearance since 2018.
"It's a little weird walking into the locker room not knowing if that was our last game. We definitely hope it wasn't," said Marblehead head coach Brittany Smith. "We're right on that cusp between 31 and 32 teams make it. We'll find out for sure when they release the final rankings Saturday."
By far Marblehead's biggest offensive output of the season Thursday put them in position to draw a playoff invitation. The Lady Headers were relentless in all three periods, racking up 48 shots on goal and scoring multiple goals in each frame; it took only 2:40 for Wood to rifle home the game's first goal and everything seemed to go downhill from there.
"We felt like we let up the last time against Masco and didn't play out game," Smith said of her team's 3-1 loss to the Chieftains a few weeks back. "The emphasis today was to pepper the goalie with as many shots as possible and then try to get to the rebounds."
Wood, a relentless freshman winger, had two goals and three assists to end the regular season with a team-best 27 points. Wales, ever the distributor at center, scored two of her own with two helpers, and the ever-improving 8th grader on the opposite wing, Piersol, added two scores with two helpers.
Defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas also had two assists and and sophomore defense Ava Vatour scored on a nice rip from the point in the opening period.
"We finally put it all together," said Smith. "The best thing was every goal came on a different kind of play and that's what we've been working on in practice: Shots, rebounds, snipes, one-on-one players. It all finally clicked."
Masconomet captain Sage Smith scored a pair of goals in her last game in the red Chieftain sweater. The first was a snipe on a clean breakaway in the first that had it 2-1 at the first intermission. Her final tally made it a 5-3 game with 2:03 to play and was a tremendous shot to the opposite corner of the cage.
"Sage has had a great last few weeks. She and her fellow senior captain Alex Medeiros have been great leaders for us," said Chieftain coach Ryan Sugar, whose team ends the year 6-14-0. "I told both of them not to come off the ice in the last few minutes, just enjoy that last time together on the ice as a high school players."
Piersol and Wales popped home two goals, both set up by Wood, in the 30 seconds following Smith's second tally to make the Masco would've have a comeback bid. Chieftain goalie Maddie Dupuis, an 8th grader, made 41 saves and Masco also got a goal from 7th grade defenseman Kailyn Willia in the second period.
"We've got so many young players," said Sugar, whose roster has 13 players in 7th, 8th or 9th grade. "We've gotten better as the year's gone on and we'll get ever better going forward. We were better than we were last year but hopefully not as good as we'll be next year."
Co-captain Elle Seller had a solid game on the blue line for Marblehead and sophomore netminder Lily Francoeur came up with 19 stops.
"I felt like we did a good job using the entire ice," Brittany Smith said. "In previous game we'd clump together and today we spread things out. That made a big difference."
Marblehead 7, Masconomet 3
at Connery Rink, Lynn
Masconomet;1;1;1;3
Marblehead;2;3;2;7
Scoring summary
First period: MHD, Elsa Wood (Hadley Wales, Hannah Tsouvalas), 2:40; MHD, Ava Vatour (Ashley Piersol), 12:26; MSC, Sage Smith (un), 13:02.
Second period: MHD, Wales (Wood), :33; MHD, Piersol (Wood, Wales), 8:09; MHD, Wood (Piersol, Tsouvalas), 9:59; MSC, Kaiyln Willa (Eliza Shannon), 12:09.
Third period: MSC, Smith (McKenna Dockery), 11:57; MHD, Piersol (Wood), 12:08; MHD, Wales (Wood), 12:26.
Saves: MSC, Maddie Dupuis 41; MHD, Lily Francoeur 19.
Records: MSC, 6-14-0; MHD, 8-12-0.