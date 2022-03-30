Peabody High junior Will Pinto never planned to wrestle, but two years ago one of his school’s older grapplers encouraged him to give it a try.
Now Pinto, recently named a captain for next year’s Saugus/Peabody wrestling co-operative team, and his head coach Wayne Moda are looking to pay that favor forward.
A 35-year veteran of the wrestling scene, Moda knows that Rome wasn’t built in a day and his co-op program won’t be built up that quickly, either. But he’s seen remarkable progress in the team’s numbers, interest level and popularity since taking over for the 2021 COVID-19 protocol-laden spring season.
“A lot of boys and girls in Peabody probably didn’t even know wrestling was an option. With 1,200-plus students to potentially recruit from, we had to change that,” said Moda.
Peabody assistant football coach and wrestling guru Anthony Funari helped get the word out, and Moda says new Tanner athletic director Dennis Desroches was “a coach’s dream.” Four Peabody athletes — Pinto, Giovanni Guglielmo, Tim Collins and Sam Merrill — supplemented the Saugus contingent this winter, and the team had its best showing since the co-op started nearly five years ago.
“When you’re building you need direction, and goals are the best way to focus those efforts,” Moda said. “We set a bunch of goals like winning 10 dual meets, which we did by going 10-9.”
Grateful to grapple
Saugus/Peabody sent three wrestlers to the Division 1 state meet: All-State qualifier Chase Ledbury (145 pounds) and Christian Machado (160 pounds) plus Pinto at 170 lbs. After sitting out last year’s spring season, Pinto got back on the mat and excelled this winter.
“I’m so grateful for the sport and I’d tell someone who wanted to try it that it’s hard fighting through every practice and match, but when you do that feeling can never be taken away,” said Pinto, the NEC/CAL champion at 170. “Everything about this sport is worth it.”
A linebacker and running back in football who also boxes, Pinto feels like wrestling has helped him with quickness, footwork and also mental toughness.
“Will is amazing athlete with a heart of gold. He’s incredibly quick and strong for someone his size,” said Moda. “He’s always upbeat and is never down on himself or his teammates. He never quits in practice or a match.”
Guglielmo, who also plays football and baseball, missed last spring’s season to be on the diamond. This winter, he was able to secure a ride to and from Saugus to join the team and flourished at 182 pounds.
“Wrestling has helped me understand the body, how it works and how little moves can matter,” Guglielmo said. “The best thing I’ve learned it technique and repetition can beat strength. Takedowns and hand fighting have helped me so much in baseball and football.”
Collins just wrapped up his senior season at 220 pounds and finished in third place in a tough division at the NEC/CAL meet. He missed some of the season with an injury and made it back in time to finish strong at the end-of-season meets.
“Wrestling teaches you that no matter how much you’re losing by, if you never quit and always work to 100 percent you can still win,” said Collins, who started wrestling as a freshman because of his uncle. “We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears on the mat as a team, and we’ve been blessed with some great young wrestlers. I’m so grateful we had the co-op squad.”
Merrill, also a football player, had a very promising season at 145 pounds and won the junior varsity bracket at the Sons of Italy tournament.
“The conditioning and the workouts help build up strength physically and mentally,” Merrill said. “Being the biggest doesn’t always win the match; technique and strategy work a lot better.”
Building a brotherhood
It may seem odd that two cities who play one another annually on Thanksgiving morning in football are on the same side when it comes to wrestling. But for Saugus and Peabody, a brotherhood is building thanks to the fledgling program. The team has singlets that feature both red and blue and the initials of both schools.
“I love being teammates with the Saugus boys. I met some great people and amazing coaches. Even when times got hard, we could laugh,” said Guglielmo, who felt he learned a ton from Ledbury, one of Saugus’ all-time greats on the mat. “He’s inspirational even though he might not know it.”
Peabody started its standalone wrestling program about a dozen years ago and had some success; individuals like D.J. Henrick and Noah Freedman placed at state meets, but the numbers to compete in duals were never strong. United with a Saugus team in the same boat has built interest in the sport in both communities.
“Wrestling’s the one sport that can truly make you better in every other sport you play,” said Moda, who is helping revitalize Saugus’ youth wrestling program and also opened it up to youths from Peabody. In addition, he’s steered grapplers towards the Red Roots Wrestling Club in Reading.
“There were times when we thought the co-op might fold,” added Moda, “and I’d roam the halls telling kids what the sport could do for them. This winter was totally different.”
With interest on the rise, Moda hopes the Peabody side of the co-op could be something of a sleeping giant. Seeing how much success his foursome had this winter and thinking about how they could inspire more athletes to take up the sport has the veteran coach excited for the future.
“You meet all these new people and slowly they become your brothers and sisters,” Pinto said. “Wrestling ends up becoming your happy place.
“Our coaching staff has been great, like a family, and I want to work to become the best wrestler I can be. Hopefully we can motivate people who never thought they could wrestle that they can do this, too.”
Peabody residents interested in trying youth or high school wrestling you can reach out to the Moda at wmoda@me.com.