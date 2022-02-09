MIDDLETON — What was Bishop Fenwick head coach John Kasle’s advice for his squad matching up against juggernaut Austin Prep Wednesday night?
Play fast. Then play even faster.
It wasn’t straight line speed that set the top-ranked, unbeaten Cougars apart at Essex Sports Center. It was the speed with which they operated with the puck: Crisp passes with little-to-no hesitation, fast decisions that always seemed to be the right ones and pin-point execution that sent the puck ping-ponging all over the ice.
The end result was a 5-0 victory for Austin Prep, the 16th straight to begin the season for the undisputed No. 1 team in Massachusetts.
“I told the girls that’s the best girls high school hockey team I’ve ever seen,” said Kasle, whose team is now 5-7-1. “Everything they do is with a purpose. Once the puck hits their sticks, it doesn’t leave the tape until they want it to.”
Freshman goalie Ella Tucker, a Gloucester native, played well in net for the Crusaders with 17 saves. Defensemen Catherine Salvo and Zoe Elwell led a concentrated effort by Fenwick to play solid positional hockey and keep plays in front of them all night.
The result was a relatively low shot total for Austin Prep and for large stretches of the game the play was relatively even. Austin scored twice in a span of 11 seconds in the first period to lead 3-0 and once the Cougar defense, led by alternate captain Emma Guthrie of Danvers, gets a lead it’s almost impossible to crack.
Goalie Hannah Aveni posted her 12th shutout of the season (and fifth consecutive) with 10 saves. The best two Fenwick scoring chances were a Lily Pregent backhand in the middle period that was saved, and a centering feed by Pregent that just missed Abbey Millman in the slot.
In the third, Sky Demsey cut behind the AP defense and made a move across the crease only to see Guthrie recover just enough to knock her shot off target.
“That’s sort of been our bugaboo all year in terms of not finishing our chances,” said Kasle. “But you’ve really got to give the credit to Austin Prep. They protect their net so well.”
It remained 3-0 until the Cougars popped home two late tallies with under four minutes to go. Madison Vittands shot one through traffic and then Isabel Hulse, who once had a 50-point season for Masconomet, parked in the slot and buried a perfect shot from the behind the net.
Fenwick, which got strong play from Lauren Diranian and Emma Perry in all three zones, held AP under its average of more than 6.5 goals per game; the Cougars are outscoring their opponents 101-5 so far this season.
Austin Prep 5, Bishop Fenwick 0
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Austin Prep 3 0 2 5
Bishop Fenwick 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
First period: AP, McKenzie Cerato (un), 4:12; AP, Faith Steiner (un), 8:18; AP, Katrina Michalak (Emma Spengler), 8:29.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: AP, Madison Vittands (Caroline Melanson), 11:08; AP, Isabel Hulse (Kathryn Karo, Melanson), 13:20.
Saves: AP, Hannah Aveni, 10; BF, Ella Tucker 17.
Records: AP, 16-0-0; BF, 5-7-1