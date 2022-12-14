PEABODY — They’re going to be seeing gold in their sleep.
There wasn’t any place on the ice that a Peabody High skater went Wednesday when she wasn’t shadowed, smothered or otherwise disrupted by a St. Mary’s of Lynn counterpart sporting a gold sweater. As a result of that dogged and determined effort plus some nifty moves by Maggie Pierce, the top ranked Spartans blanked the Tanners, 2-0, in a battle of girls hockey powers at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
In tasting defeat for the first time this season, Peabody (2-1) had a hard time getting pucks through the Spartan defense cleanly. The few times they did, goaltender Angie Catino held her ground and collected 20 saves to send St. Mary’s (2-0) to its second straight win to begin the season.
“St. Mary’s was very methodical, very disciplined and this was a really good test for the third game of the year,” said Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading head coach Michelle Roach. “Overall we played very well ... besides putting the puck in the net. And you can’t win if you don’t score.”
Coach Frank Pagliuca’s Spartans did a great job clogging the middle of the ice. Peabody has some weapons at the top of the key in defensemen Penny Spack and Chloe Gromko, and St. Mary’s made sure they couldn’t pull the trigger very often for fear of a blocked shot going the other way. That led to the Tanners moving the puck along the boards frequently, but the weren’t able to connect on many centering passes to truly test the St. Mary’s defense.
“We didn’t get enough shots through and they really limited the looks. That’s an area where we have to do a better job,” said Roach. “I liked our patience and the way we didn’t try to force it through, but at the same time we have to be more aggressive.”
Pierce, a senior from Melrose with over 100 career points, broke the scoreless tie midway through the second period. A nice outlet pass from Cara Donato send her in at the end of a long shift and she lifted a wrister by goalie Alyse Mutti for a 1-0 lead. It was the first goal Peabody had allowed all season, ending a 103:52 shutout streak dating back to last March’s Division 1 state playoffs.
The Tanners’ best scoring chance came a few minutes later when captain Jenna DiNapoli broke in and sent pass across to winger Vanessa Steinmeyer, who got a stick on it but tipped it just wide of the net.
Shortly thereafter, Pierce and Spartan captain Jenna Chaplain (a Peabody native) scooted up ice on a 2-on-1 rush. Pierce slid a late pass across and Chaplain slammed it home for the only goals the Spartans needed on this night.
“That was a tough five minutes in the second period for us,” Roach said. “Outside of that stretch I thought it was a really even game.”
Mutti, who finished with 24 stops, stopped Pierce on a clean breakaway with only 33 seconds left in the period to keep it a two-goal game.
The Tanners tried to break through in the third, getting eight of their 20 total shots on goal. Freshman Angela Fabbo and senior captain Hannah Gromko tried to crash the net, but St. Mary’s wasn’t giving anything up in the way of rebounds.
Peabody also went 0-for-2 on the power play, with Spack’s shot during a third period advantage also being a close call.
Defenseman Leah Buckley also made a nice play in the early going, recovering to cut down a potential St. Mary’s breakaway after a shot was blocked. St. Mary’s had an 11-9 edge in shots after one but really controlled the middle period with an 8-3 edge.
“St. Mary’s is at the top of Division 1 for a reason, so there’s some confidence we can take from the performance,” said Roach. “We skated with them, and I was really happy with how we played in the first and third periods.”
St. Mary’s Lynn 2, Peabody 0
at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
St. Mary’s 0 2 0 2
Peabody 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: SM, Maggie Pierce (Cara Donato), 6:30; SM, Jenna Chaplain (Pierce), 10:50.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: SM, Angie Catino 20; P, Alyse Mutti 24.
Records: SM, 2-0-0; P, 2-1-0.