MIDDLETON -- It's difficult -- borderline futile -- for many opponents to simulate what they'll be facing when going up against the elite speed, oodles of talent, and bottomless depth that the St. John's Prep hockey team brings to the ice every game.
Sometimes, you just have to experience it to understand it.
The Eagles rolled to their ninth straight win and 10th in 11 games this winter by icing Andover High, 5-0, Monday afternoon at the Essex Sports Center. They did so without much heavy lifting, jumping out to a 3-goal lead for the second straight game and cruising to victory.
"We knew coming in we'd have to play a perfect game to beat them," Andover head coach Kevin Drew said afterwards.
"Our guys knew coming in they were No. 1 in the state and what we were up against. But that first period caught us off guard," Drew added. "Our guys hadn't experienced that kind of speed before. We settled down over the last two periods, but that's a good, good high school hockey team."
During its current nine-game winning streak, the Eagles have outscored their foes by a combined 43-11.
Senior Peyton Palladino made 11 saves in two periods of work for St. John's -- including a couple of in-tight denials in the opening frame -- to run his record to a perfect 8-0. Freshman Luke Quinn completed the shutout with 15 minutes of work, stopping six shots.
Captain Pierce Blaeser sparked St. John's offensively with a pair of goals, including a beautiful shorthanded tally that made it 3-0 a little over seven minutes into the first period. The senior center stole the puck in the neutral zone, was patient as he bore in on net and forced Golden Warriors netminder J.J. Quill to commit before bringing the puck back along the goal line and tucking it in.
"A goal like that," said Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, "can really demoralize a team."
Coming off of an emotional 5-1 win over Catholic Memorial two days earlier, Hanson was pleased with how his team came out hard on pucks, displayed a strong defensive structure, and used their speed to set the tone. Andover's passive forecheck system didn't seem to disrupt their flow at all, especially when they carried the puck through the neutral zone with speed and numbers in their favor.
"The kids took the suspense out of the game early," said Hanson, whose team had a 36-17 shots on goal advantage.
"Andover wasn't used to seeing that team speed, which gave us an advantage. But they didn't quit; they adjusted and got better as the game went on. A game like this when it got to 3-0 could've gone one of two ways: fight and make it a game, or hang their heads. Full credit to Andover for fighting the entire way."
A Jimmy Ayers faceoff win in the offensive zone led to a Ben McGilvray goal from the slot just 3 1/2 minutes in, giving the Prep a lead they'd never relinquish. Will Van Sicklin doubled it less than a minute later after using his speed to take the puck up around the circle and down the right side before finding a slight opening to shoot the puck through, and Blaser's shorty upped that lead to three.
A beautiful saucer pass from defenseman Theo Vetere to Tommy Sarni (one captain to another) led to Sarni blistering an off-wing blast into the twine for his 10th goal and a 4-0 lead seven minutes into the second period.
Blaeser capped it off with his second lamplighter with 17.5 seconds to go, converting a nice pass from his younger brother, Cole. Freshman defender Nick Brandano also picked up an assist.
Hanson was pleased with the work of junior forward Matt Kirby, who got some extended playing time and used his size and drive to make an impression on the coaching staff.
Andover (now 5-6) got strong performances from backup goaltender Charlie Rainville, who stopped 15 of 16 shots after replacing Quill. Freshman defenseman Colin Rowe and senior forward Aidan Magner also had strong outings.
As for the Eagles, they'll play their fourth game in seven days Wednesday night when Catholic Conference rival Xaverian comes to the Essex Sports Center (6:40 p.m.). St. John's defeated the Hawks in Canton, 5-2, earlier this month.
St. John's Prep 5, Andover 0
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Andover;0;0;0;0
St. John's Prep;0;0;0;0
First period: SJP, Ben McGilvray (Jimmy Ayers), 3:35; SJP, Will Van Sicklin (un), 4:07; SJP, Pierce Blaeser (un), shg, 7:05.
Second period: SJP, Tommy Sarni (Theo Vetere, Cole Blaser), 6:59.
Third period: SJP, P. Blaeser (C. Blaeser, Nick Brandano), 14:42.
Saves: J.J. Quill 16, Charlie Rainville 15; SJP, Peyton Palladino 16.
Records: SJP, 10-1; A, 5-6.