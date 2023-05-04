DANVERS — You don’t often hear the word ‘upset’ after an athletic event takes place on St. John’s Prep’s turf surface, Glatz Field.
That narrative didn’t change Thursday night ... but for one of the rare instances, that didn’t mean the team wearing the home white jerseys prevailed.
In a battle of the No. 1 vs. No. 2 ranked boys lacrosse teams in the state, visiting BC High came in and dominated the host Eagles from stem to stern, steamrolling their way to a 14-9 victory over the top seed in Massachusetts.
“This game ended two weeks ago, it ended five days ago ... this was a long, long, long drawn out process in happening,” said always blunt John Pynchon, clearly feeling his two-time defending state champions had this setback coming to them.
“We threw the ball away 15 times, we shot the ball like crap, we had a bunch of unforced turnovers on the clear, we didn’t play good defense. All the stuff it takes to play losing lacrosse ... we did all of those things very well today. and that’s the result against good teams: you lose.”
Now 11-1 on the season for MIAA seeding purposes (11-2) overall, St. John’s Prep never led, falling behind 3-0 less than four minutes into the contest and playing catch up the rest of the way. Twice they got within a goal (3-2 and 4-3), but they were behind by three goals at both halftime and after the third quarter before giving up five fourth quarter scores to seal their fate.
It was St. John’s Prep’s first loss on its home turf since a June 14, 2019 setback to Lincoln-Sudbury (10-6) in the North final. The Eagles’ last regular season setback at Glatz came on April 23 of that same season against St. John’s Shrewsbury (7-6).
“They did a lot of good stuff against us we weren’t able to handle,” said Pynchon.
In defeating the Eagles for the first time in seven tries, BC High (9-1) won 16 of the game’s 27 faceoffs, all by burly Shane McDonald. On three such wins, he took the ball downfield and scored himself.
“That was the difference between the first time we played them and tonight,” said BC High head coach Marcus Craigwell, referring to the Prep’s 15-9 win in their first meeting last month, in which they won 17-of-24 draws.
“(Assistant) coach (Nick) Kline came up with a great defensive plan to put them in situations where they were uncomfortable, like throwing passes off their back foot,” he added.
Indeed, the visitors from Dorchester were aggressive both with their sticks, the slides and in general, helping to keep the Prep offense from every getting untracked. Long pole Jack Pine, whom Craigwell said is his team’s best defender, followed Prep captain Jimmy Ayers (goal, 2 assists) all over the field.
“Obviously Ayers is a heck of a player ... and we knew he’d get his,” said Craigwell, “but if we could control their middies, we knew we had a chance to come out on top.”
Cam McCarthy and Matt Morrow (all in the 4th quarter) scored three goals apiece for St. John’s, with Jake Vana adding one score and two assists and Harlan Graber two assists. Gavin Kornitsky kept it respectable with 11 saves.
In addition to McDonald’s three tallies, BC High got additional scoring from
Patrick Maroney (3 goals), Nolan Hurley (3), Cooper Chapman (2 goals), Brody Rice, Will Emsing, and goaltender Andrew Toland, who flung the ball the length of the field and hit the Prep net with 2:35 to go to the delight of his teammates and BC High fanbase. He also made 10 saves.
It’s right back into the fire for St. John’s Prep, which will host defending Connecticut champion Staples Saturday back at Glatz Field at 3 p.m.
“Is there a lesson to be learned? We don’t have a choice,” said Pynchon. “If you can’t learn from wins and you can’t learn from losses, you should probably get out of competitive athletics.
“So we have no other option but to learn from it.”
