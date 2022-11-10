Duke is where Peabody's Oluchi Okananwa is headed after her senior year at Worcester Academy. Basketball teammates, both from the women's and men's team came in a Hilltopper bus to offer support when Okananwa announced her choice Thursday night.
Okananwa's basketball stock kept rising this past summer, and with it the number of offers from top women's basketball programs increased to 19 in all with seven from Power 5 colleges. She announced her decision the Torigian YMCA in her home town with her Godfather Peabody's own Chris Collins the MC.
The Okananwa family turned their backs on the gathering waiting to hear the big announcement, and then turned to display Blue Devil shirts.
"Coach (Kara) Lawson is building an empire there, and I needed to be part of it," said Okananwa, who thanked her family and two older brothers for all their help along the way. "I've been speaking with Duke for a long time, and education was a big part of why I decided to go there. In the end it came down to Duke, Michigan, and Mississippi State. I loved everything about Duke when I went there and saw how their players work together."
Okananwa, who intends to study engineering, began her high school career playing for Peabody High's Tanners. She was such an impact guard she was named Salem News Player of the Year and helped the team go all the way to the Division 1 North semi-finals before losing to Central Catholic. She was first off the bench, never a starter, but made things happen immediately and attracted the attention of Mass Rivals' director Ushearnda Stoud, who is also the Austin Prep coach.
"I saw her passion to become better and showed her how to improve her game to the next level," said Stoud, who is Okananwa's Rivals coach.
Okananwa then took her many talents to New Hampton Prep where she was also two time class president. Last year she transferred, wanting to play for coach Sherry Levin at Worcester Academy. Basketball is a year round commitment for the 5-foot-9"shooting guard, having traveled with the Rivals to tournaments all over the country.
She had been ranked as the 64th prospect in the nation, but rose to No. 27 by ESPN and considered by many to be the top 2023 recruit in New England. Okananwa is a high energy player with exceptional speed and always a threat to steal the ball. She has worked hard on her shooting, especially from 3-point land, is a strong rebounder with great leaping ability, and an accurate passer with a work ethic second to nobody.
She's also a high character individual and a terrific teammate. Oluchi has always wanted to play for a Power 5 college and when the offers began to pour in William & Mary, Loyola, Columbia, Holy Cross, UMass Amherst, Colgate, and George Mason were among the early ones. Michigan, TCU, Michigan State, Harvard, Rhode Island, Providence, Villanova, Notre Dame,Mississippi State, Duke and others soon followed.