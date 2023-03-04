LYNN — Chasing the game for long stretches of play is always taxing on the legs.
Chasing it for all but the first 25 seconds while having a shortened bench due to injures is an all but impossible task.
No. 17 Bishop Fenwick turned in a gutsy effort under those circumstances Saturday night, but No. 1 St. Mary's Lynn was too deep, too talented and in control for far too much of the evening in a 3-1 Division 1 Sweet 16 round victory at Connery Rink.
Senior Maggie Pierce got the Spartans on the board on the first shot of the game just 25 seconds after the opening faceoff. Allowing a goal so early was not the recipe Fenwick (8-11-3) had drawn up and the Spartans (23-1) maintained control to advance to Wednesday's Elite Eight state quarterfinal against Peabody back at Connery (5 p.m.).
Still, the Crusaders hung around. Sophomore Ella Tucker finished with 40 saves to keep Fenwick within striking distance most of the night. She held her ground physically when St. Mary's crashed the net and tracked the puck well, flashing the glove a few times and the leg pad on several other occasions.
"That was Ella's best game of the year — and she's played a lot of good games this season," said Fenwick coach John Kasle, whose team lost to St. Mary's 7-0 and 4-0 during the regular season. "She kept us in it, which she's done on so many occasions this year."
Fenwick only had three defensemen — captain Zoe Elwell, sophomore Ali Sprissler and freshman Lexi Salah — and all played monster minutes against a wave of St. Mary's forwards that moved the puck quickly, purposefully and dangerously all night. Sprissler, in particular, disrupted several scoring chances by reading plays and knocking away pucks.
"She's one of the smartest players we've ever had," noted Kasle. "We played the game the way we wanted to — we tried to much it up, wait for our breaks because with basically nine skaters its really hard to skate with a team like (St. Mary's)."
St. Mary's 200-plus career point scorer Jenna Chaplain was robbed by Tucker twice on deke moves along the ice. Late in the second, while skating 4-on-4, she picked off a clearing attempt, passed it down to herself and picked a high corner for a 2-0 lead.
"Ella Tucker was on point, kept them in the game and had made some tough saves on Jenna," said St. Mary's coach Frank Pagliuca. "Credit her because she didn't get frustrated, stayed with it and got us a huge goal."
Danvers native Amanda Forziati put the game away when she potted Chaplain's rebound in the third.
Fenwick's Penny Levine Stein, a shifty sophomore, snapped home Fenwick's first goal of the year against the Spartans with 5:06 to play. Sprissler and captain Abbey Millman assisted.
Kasey Litwan, a junior from Swampscott, and Haylie Grossman, a senior from Peabody, had tremendous games on defense for St. Mary's.
"Our defense helped us keep the pressure on and I think we wore them down," Pagliuca said. "Credit Fenwick for hanging in there until the end. That's a tough team."
It's a young Crusader bunch with only three seniors, all captains, in Elwell, Millman and Abi Bruner. They led the group through ups and down all year and to ultimately make the final 16 of the Division 1 playoffs and hang in there with the top seed was a credit to their resiliance.
"All three are great leaders. The young kids look up to them, they set a great example and they will be missed," Kasle said. "I'm very proud of them and I'm proud of the entire for the way we played tonight."
St. Mary's Lynn 3, Bishop Fenwick 1
Division 1 Round of 16
at Connery Rink, Lynn
Bishop Fenwick;0;0;1;1
St. Mary's Lynn;1;1;1;3
Scoring summary
First period: SM, Maggie Pierce (Kasey Litwin, Haylie Grossman), :25.
Second period: SM, Jenna Chaplain (un), 4x4, 12:53.
Third period: SM, Amanda Forziati (Chaplain, Pierce), 6:58; BF, Penny Levine Stein (Ali Sprissler, Abbey Millman), 9:54.
Saves: SM, Ang Catino 14; BF, Ella Tucker 40.
Records: SM, 23-1-0; BF, 8-11-3.