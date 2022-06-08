WENHAM — The sounds of the rackets whacking against tennis balls filled up the Gordon College tennis courts with more game action on Tuesday as the Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis team took storm over the Mohawk Trail Warriors.
The Generals stepped onto the courts holding the top seed in Division 4 and continue to reign undefeated by taking down the Warriors, 4-1.
Head coach Joe Maher was enthralled at the outcome of Tuesday’s matches, much like he has for each accomplishment his team has achieved so far in 2022.
“We’ve been great all year in all five positions,” said Maher, whose team improved to 19-0 with the victory. “I think the big thing we’re trying to do is stay healthy and play competitive tennis.
Our mindset is to take one match at a time and try to go as far as we can, to enjoy more time together.”
Four exhilarating matches polished off golden sets for the Generals. The first doubles team of the Generals seniors Nora Gamber and captain Brynn McKechnie did so with a 6-0, 6-0 score.
The second doubles team of senior captains Libby Collins and Lisette Leonard won by the same score, shutting out the Warriors’ Emma Canaday and Dakota Chasse.
Ranking in the third golden set for the Generals was sophomore Sky Jara at first singles Avery Dupree with an amazing 6-0, 6-0 wrap up.
Hamilton-Wenham snagged another win at second singles as freshman Naomi Provost toppled Paige King with another straight sets triumph.
The third singles match went head-to-head in competition, and it was a close match for the Generals. Junior Laynee Wilkins battled the Warriors’ Palmer Kind, who came into the match undefeated.
Wilkins struck a win against King in the first set with a 6-3 score. King held a tight challenge for Wilkins’ second set, earning a 5-7 win to tie up the match. It all led to a super tiebreaker set to decide the final outcome, and King pulled an impressive win with the final set score of 10-7.
“It was good to see everyone come out and compete starting off with a big win. Laynee Wilkins was playing great; she stepped in today for an injured player and she was awesome. I am really proud of her,” said Maher.
Maher and his team are excited for what’s to come as they advance to the second round of the playoffs Friday at 4 p.m. back on the Gordon courts against Bromfield High.
“Every round we get to, we’re going to face (tougher) competition We have to stay mentally prepared and be ready for whoever comes at us,” said Maher. “It’s going to be nice to be at home for these matches; we’ll be prepared.”