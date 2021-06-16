Top-seeded Masco among 10 area girls lacrosse teams vying for deep tourney runs

The MIAA state girls lacrosse tournament makes its highly anticipated return to action this Friday after COVID-19 wiped away all regular and postseason activity last spring.
There are a few things to consider looking at this year's eight divisional brackets. For one, there were no qualifying standards to enter the playoffs, meaning any team could opt into competition regardless of record. That made for some crowded groupings and, in turn some interesting matchups.
In addition, the lack of out-of-conference tilts during the regular season gave teams even less of a chance to gauge their eventual competition; a number of programs will be going into their first round bouts blind.
Regardless, it's hard to imagine anyone complaining now that the tournament has returned. Ten local schools will be taking part, with five representing Division 1 North and five more sliding into Division 2 North.
DIVISION 1 NORTH (22 teams)
Masconomet dominated in its first season in the Northeastern Conference, going 13-0 and nabbing the sectional's top seed. The Chieftains will have a bye in the preliminary round as they await the winner of No. 16 Billerica (7-7) and No. 17 Andover (6-7). Should they advance through Round 1, Masco would play the winner of either No. 8 Central Catholic (10-3) and No. 9 Melrose (9-3) in the sectional quarters.
Masco relies on a well balanced offensive attack led by senior captain Morgan Bovardi (40 goals, 35 assists) and Emma Flynn (37 goals, 10 assists), as well as some stout defense to make what they hope will be a deep postseason run.
Peabody earned the No. 10 spot after a 10-4 regular season. The Tanners actually gave Masco a run for their money, losing by just one goal (8-7) last week. That alone should prove that they can play with any team in the bracket. The Tanners fall on the other side of the draw and will play at No. 7 North Andover (10-3) in the opening round. Look for senior standouts Hailee Lomasney (47 goals, 37 assists) and Amber Kiricoples (47 goals, 19 assists) to lead the charge.
Danvers comes in at No. 11 after going a solid 9-4 this spring. The Falcons will host No. 22 Tewksbury (2-11) Friday at 6:15 p.m. in the preliminary round, with No. 6 Malden (5-1) waiting for the winner in Round 1. Danvers has been led by Ashley Curcuru (28 goals, 10 assists) and Grace Brinkley (26 goals, 18 assists), among others.
Fresh off a huge comeback win over Swampscott Tuesday, Marblehead (8-4) streaks into the tournament with confidence. The Magicians wrapped up the No. 12 seed and will host No. 21 Wakefield (2-10) in the prelims, with No. 5 Boston Latin (10-2) waiting in Round 1. Senior captain Maddie Erskine (41 goals, 20 assists) leads this determined group.
Rounding out the local programs in Div. 1 is 19th seeded Beverly (5-10). The Panthers battled all season long despite a losing record and are more than capable of pulling off an upset. They'll have their hands full with No. 14 Winchester (7-5) in the prelims; a matchup against No. 3 Reading (12-1) looms in the next round. Freshman Lauren Caley (17 goals, 11 assists) has come on strong of late for her squad and could very well be a difference maker come tourney time.
Chelmsford is the No. 2 seed in the bracket after going 13-0, while Burlington (11-1) is also in the top 5 at No. 4.
DIVISION 2 NORTH (18 teams)
As the area's other unbeaten team, Essex Tech (13-0) earned the No. 2 seed here behind top seeded Newburyport (12-0). The Hawks, who are led by sisters Molly (a senior) and Maddie McDonald (a sophomore), will have a bye before hosting the winner of No. 15 Gloucester (4-10) and No. 18 Malden Catholic (0-7).
Essex Tech has already beaten Gloucester in dominant fashion, which bodes well for the first round. The combination of the McDonald sisters (85 total goals) should certainly aid their chances at advancing.
Ipswich quietly put together a fantastic campaign at 10-1 and was rewarded with the No. 4 seed. The Tigers will host No. 13 Triton (5-7) in the first round after bypassing the prelims. Cayla Greenleaf (38 goals, 23 assists) and Riley Daly (24 goals, 21 assists) have proven to be a dynamic duo for IHS. There's potential for the Tigers to take on top-seeded Newburyport down the line in the sectional semis; the talented Clippers handed Ipswich its only loss of the season.
Despite a recent last-second loss to Marblehead, Swampscott (12-3) strung together a terrific spring and earned the No. 6 seed. The Big Blue will have a bye and host No. 11 Lowell Catholic (6-7) in Round 1 before a likely matchup against No. 3 Austin Prep (16-1) in the quarters. Harper Clopton (36 goals, 28 assists), Reese Robertson (35 goals, 20 assists) and Elizabeth Green (26 goals, 19 assists) are all more than capable offensive players.
Right behind the Big Blue is No. 7 Bishop Fenwick (10-3). The Crusaders got an area-best 49 goals (and 17 assists) from senior Karina Gyllenhaal, while four other players scored at least 20 goals as part of a potent offensive attack. They, too, earned a bye and will host No. 10 Manchester Essex (7-4) in the first round, with a potential bout against Essex Tech in the sectional quarterfinals.
Hamilton-Wenham (5-6) will occupy the No. 12 seed and take on No. 5 Tyngsborough (12-2) in the opening round. The Generals fall on the same side of the draw as Ipswich and Newburyport, and could potentially take on the former in the quarters should both teams advance. Hamilton-Wenham will rely heavily on Haley Hamilton's impressive offensive production (43 goals, 14 assists).