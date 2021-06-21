BOXFORD — Regular season wins and losses don't mean a thing come tournament time.
Whether you ran the table and earned the top seed in your bracket — just as the Masconomet Regional girls lacrosse team did this spring — or you managed to go .500 and garner a lower seed with an uphill climb in front of you — like the Chieftains' first round opponent Monday, Billerica, did — the one-and-done format means it's anybody's game.
That reality was on full display when the two aforementioned programs clashed on the grass field at Masco. Not only did the visiting Indians give the unbeaten hosts a run for their money, they played a near even game with Division 1 North's top dog.
The end result wound up going in Masco's favor as they held on down the stretch for a pulsating 18-17 triumph. But at no point in the action was the eventual victory a sure thing, making for a somewhat surprising initial test for the championship hopeful Chieftains.
"I mean, I definitely expected this; I've been here before," said Masco senior captain Morgan Bovardi, who dropped in a team-high six goals and four assists. "We know that we're the top seed, but anyone we play is going to be just as good and just as hungry. We have to fight for it the whole game."
Fight the Chieftains did — even after things looked admittedly bleak in the early stages of the contest.
Masco fell behind 4-0 to start the first quarter, giving up consecutive draw controls and allowing a talented Billerica team to capitalize on the offensive end. Fortunately, the hosts woke up and recovered quickly.
Masco proceeded to rip off three unanswered goals to draw within one at the end of the frame, then tied things up on a nice feed in transition from Emmy Clark to Bovardi to begin the second quarter. The Chieftains stayed hot from there, reeling off another four unanswered goals (Bella Juliano and Bovardi each scored twice in that stretch) to seize an 8-4 lead and completely take back momentum.
"I think (Billerica) winning the draws right off the bat and being able to produce on those draws are what put us in that hole," said Masco head coach Paige Rogers. "But luckily we were able to turn it around, make some adjustments on the draw and throw four back in."
Despite the now four-goal lead, Billerica had the answer and it was nip-and-tuck from there on out.
Masco went into the half with a 9-6 advantage thanks to a free position goal from Bovardi with just one second showing on the clock. They struck first in the third, too, to once again go up by four, only to see Billerica drop in a ridiculous eight third quarter goals to get within two (16-14) heading into the final stanza.
The two squads combined for a whopping 15 goals in the third quarter alone, setting the stage for an exhilarating final frame.
"It was a very tough start on our part. Sometimes we start slow, but we always have to come back as a team," explained Bovardi. "No one's getting down; we stayed positive. We knew we had the whole game left and just had to keep positive -- and that's what we did scoring like (8) goals straight."
While defense was virtually a non-factor on either side in the third, things were amped up on that end of the field for both teams in crunch time.
Emma Flynn, who dominated the circle when it mattered most, opened the fourth with a goal to put her squad back up three (17-14). Billerica responded quickly to get back within two, and neither team found the back of the net for eight-plus minutes after that.
Masco's 18th and final marker came courtesy of Jolie Dalton with 1:49 left, giving the tri-town school an 18-15 lead. But Billerica's Sara McLeod (4 goals, 1 assist) and Julia Trainor (game-high 7 goals, 5 assists) each scored in the final 1:37 to make Masco sweat it out in the waning seconds.
The Chieftains were eventually able to gain possession and run out the remaining clock. Backup goalie Kayleigh Monagle, playing in place of Bitsy King who missed Monday's game, also made some terrifically clutch saves in the fourth to help preserve the lead.
"We were just trying to keep the ball and not force anything," Bovardi said of the final minutes. "The last like 30 seconds we had the ball was the most crucial part for us. It was obviously stressful and no one wants to hold it at the end, but we all looked for each other, got open and were able to pull out the win."
"It's playoffs so you never know what to expect," added Rogers. "You always have to have a target on your back and be ready to play no matter what."
Clark finished with three goals for Masco, Juliano had four, and Maggie Sturgis and Jolie Dalton each had two. Flynn was terrific on the draw, winning on the circle five times while scoring once and dishing out an assist. Issy Verrier also played well, dishing out two helpers in the win.
Masco now moves on to play the winner of No. 8 Central Catholic and No. 9 Masco in the sectional quarterfinals.
"We'll play our game and hopefully figure out what their game plan is and just play basic lacrosse," said Rogers. "I hope that we've given our girls the ability to be able to handle everything thrown their way and just have their IQ and be able to use their creativity to step up to any challenge."