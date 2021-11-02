Having steamrolled their way through the regular season, the unbeaten and top seeded Masconomet field hockey program now has their sights set on bringing home the region's first state championship.
The 16-0-1 Chieftains are one of four Salem News area teams that qualified for the Division 2 statewide field hockey playoffs. In all, eight teams from the area earned a postseason bid, which includes Divisions 1, 3 and 4.
As one of the state's highest scoring teams this fall with 84 goals in 17 games (an average of 4.94 goals per game), Masconomet will start its playoff journey Thursday on the turf at Boxford Commons against No. 32 Marlborough (3-12). Should they prevail, the Chieftains would face either Oliver Ames or Scituate in the second round (i.e., round of 16).
Maggie Sturgis is one of the state's top players; the junior has 34 goals and 51 points. Lily Conway (8 goals, 12 assists), captain Cecily Paglierani (8-6-13), Julia Graves (8-3-11), Kenzie Carey (7-4-11), and defenseman and captain Ava Tello (5-4-9) are just a few of Masconomet's top field players, with senior goalie Ainsley Gruener having allowed just six goals all season while pitching 11 shutouts.
The second place team in the Northeastern Conference, Danvers (13-3-2), is on the other side of the bracket as the No. 6 seed. The Falcons also begin postseason play Thursday at home (5 p.m.) by welcoming in No. 27 Westfield (12-3-2).
Defense is one of Danvers' strong suits; they allowed just nine goals all season (4 of those to Masconomet) and have seen sophomore standout Megan McGinnity pitch 12 shutouts thus far. Defenders such as captain Ashley Clark, Sadie Papamechail, captain Lauren Auciello, Sophie Papamechail and Maddie Chase have been stellar all season, with a balanced offense led by captain Grace Brinkley (9-8-17) and juniors Katherine Purcell (3-10-13) and Emma Wilichoski 7-3-10).
Bishop Fenwick (12-2-4) has had a terrific season and earned the No. 9 seed in Division 2. Should the Crusaders and Masconomet each win two playoff games, they'd face each other in the quarterfinals next week.
Fenwick will host Western Mass. school Minnechaug (8-7-2), the 24th seed, Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Emma Perry (18 goals, 22 points), Grace Morey (6-13-19), Ryan Millett (12-4-16) and Zoe Elwell (7-5-12) are the team's top scorers, while Sedona Lawson (8 shutouts) has been steady in net for the Black-and-Gold.
Having won eight of their last 13 games, Marblehead (9-8-1) punched its tournament ticket by grabbing the No. 19 seed. They'll hit the road Thursday (2:30 p.m.) to meet the 14th seeded host school, Norwood (8-7-3).
The Magicians get contributions from all over the field from a number of players, which veteran head coach Linda Collins-Rice substitutes for freely. Jane O'Neil (11-5-16), Grace MacLean (6-5-11) and Peighton Ridge (6-1-7) spearhead the defense while goalie Haley Baker has earned seven shutouts.
In Division 1, Beverly (5-9-4) qualified as the No. 29 seed in the 34-team field. They will be on the road to face one of the state's top teams in fourth seeded Franklin (17-1), looking to return to the Garden City with a huge upset win. Noelle McLane (9-5-14), captain Jamie DuPont (3-6-9) and goalie Amelia Massa (112 saves, 3 shutouts) are among the key cogs for the Panthers.
A strong regular season earned Swampscott (10-5-3) the No. 5 seed in Division 3. They'll start postseason competition Sunday at home (1 p.m.) against No. 28 North Middlesex (8-6-2). Chloe Rakauskas (7 1/2 shutouts) has been strong at goalie, with double digit scoring coming off the sticks of Brooke Waters (9-8-17), Olivia Baran (6-9-15), Sydney Marshall (8-2-10) and Isabella Modica (3-7-10).
Another team with very real state championship dreams is Ipswich (14-1-1). The Cape Ann League Baker champions, the No. 4 seed in Division 4, will entertain No. 29 Seekonk (5-14-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. in their playoff opener.
Goalie Morgan Bodwell has been spectacular with a dozen shutouts and only four goals allowed the entire season. Ipswich has won nine of its last 10 contests by blanking their foes. Up front, players such as Chloe Pszenny (6-7-13), Linda Ruitenberg (4-8-12), Lexi James (4-7-11), Ashton Flather (6-1-7) and Halle Greenleaf (6-1-7) are all scoring threats.
Hamilton-Wenham (4-13-1) claimed the 21st seed in Division 4 and will play at CAL rival Amesbury (3-9-4), the No. 12 seed, Saturday at 4 p.m. The teams have played twice already this year, tying once (0-0) and Amesbury capturing the most recent matchup (3-1).
Sophomore Ava Vautour's 11 goals are more than half (21) that the Generals have netted this fall. Goalie Maeve Clarke has consistently played well for H-W as well, earning five shutouts.