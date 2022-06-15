MEDFIELD -- They were the party crashers.
As the 25th seed in the 37-team Division 3 playoff field, the Swampscott High boys lacrosse team was the exception to the rule. Knocking off both Newburyport and Pentucket on the road by one goal each, they were that ultra-rare specimen in the state's new power seeded tournament: a low seed reaching the Elite 8 quarterfinal round.
Alas, the Big Blue's postseason run came to an abrupt end Wednesday night against one of the Commonwealth's best programs, top seeded Medfield, which won going away, 18-3, at Fisher Field.
In a bit of a surprise, Swampscott scored a pair of first period goals to tie the game at 1-1 and 2-2. But by the time junior attackman Jack Russo scored his team-leading 46th goal with 6:19 to go in the third quarter, Medfield had ripped off 12 unanswered tallies.
The Big Blue simply couldn't gain ball possession against the Warriors' T.J. Casey; the UMass Amherst-bound FOGO won 19 of the 20 draws he took. When the Tri-Valley League Large champions had the ball offensively, they often looked to senior Luke Murphy. A fellow Division 1 commit (Loyola University) with speed, excellent dodges and a howitzer of a shot, he rocketed home five goals and assisted on another.
"We tried every trick in the book we could think of on faceoffs against (Casey); none of them worked," said Swampscott head coach Geoff Beckett, whose team ended its season 11-9.
"When it was tied early on, I think No. 6 (Murphy) got really hungry, thought the score was too close and decided to take over -- and he did. Those are the two best players we've faced all season."
Nine different players scored for Medfield, including three goals and an assist from Cole Cloney, two goals and two assists from Jack Sullivan, and two more goals apiece from Chris Bethoney and Connor Nee.
Senior goaltender Aidan Breault (14 saves) did everything he could to keep the Warriors at bay, but their relentless pressure proved just too much.
Medfield head coach John Isaf, whose team won the Division 2 state title in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (and lost in the championship game in 2013 and 2019), said being in Division 3 this season meant he was unfamiliar with many of the squads his Warriors would be facing.
"I didn't know what to anticipate tonight. But I did go to Swampscott's game against Pentucket, saw them fall behind 4-0 and come back to win, so I knew they'd never stop fighting. They had good athletes and we couldn't let them hang around," said Isaf, whose team has outscored its three postseason foes by a cumulative score of 59-10.
"We had to settle down offensively and start getting some of the shots we're used to getting. We told our guys 'It doesn't matter what the score is or who the opponent is; we have to play the MedLax way, up to the standards we've set for ourselves. We have to play the way we play."
Sophomore defenseman Harrison Kinne raced upfield and scored early in the first quarter for Swampscott. Teammate Christian Urbano then netted one himself on a man-up situation, taking a feed from Liam Keaney and putting one just inside the left post.
But it was all Medfield from there.
"We didn't make the slides we wanted to, and they made some adjustments by dodging from different spots," said Beckett. "We tried taking away some of their comfort zones, but then they'd just throw something else at us that'd work."
The Big Blue will lose six seniors -- the first class that Beckett has had for all four years in Swampscott.
"We'll miss those guys, certainly guys like (attack) Zack Pierce and (defenseman) Michael Erickson, who both have started since they were freshman. And you don't replace a guy like Aidan Breault," Beckett said.
"But we've got a lot coming back and have good, young players -- three freshmen (defenseman Joe Domelowicz, Brodsky and Keaney) started for us this year, so we feel like the future is bright."