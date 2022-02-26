Spit out every cliché you can think of: It's a new season. Everyone is 0-0 right now. The power rankings/seedings don't matter. Anyone can win on a given night.
Funny thing is, they all apply when it comes to the Massachusetts boys hockey state tournament, where eight of the public/parochial school teams from The Salem News readership area have qualified. None of those eight will be forced into a preliminary round game; they'll go straight to first round action starting Thursday.
Top ranked St. John's Prep highlights the list, with the Eagles the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 boys tournament. After a 17-3 regular season that saw them atop the state's power rankings for the last month-plus, the Eagles will be looking to capture their first state title since a Super 8 championship in 2015.
"We've been playing for quite a while now as the No. 1 seed with a target on our backs," said long-time head coach Kristian Hanson, but we haven't done anything yet in the postseason to deserve that ranking."
St. John's Prep averages over four goals per game and has 11 different scorers in double figures, led by junior Will Van Sicklin (11 goals, 13 assists), sophomore Jake Vana (13 goals, 8 assists) and senior captain Tommy Sarni (14 goals, 4 assists), among others. Senior Payton Palladino (14-2, 1.76 GAA, 4 shutouts) is the main cog in net. They'll host the winner of Monday's preliminary round game between No. 32 Weymouth (6-13-2) and No. 33 King Philip (9-8-3).
Also in Division 1, Bishop Fenwick (7-9-4) earned the No. 27 seed and will hit the road to face Arlington High (16-4-2) Saturday at Ed Burns Arena at 6 p.m. Fenwick struggled to score goals this season but did drop only one of their final seven games (3-1-3). Goalie Dillon Bloom (2.02 GAA, .906 save percentage) has played much better than his 3-5-4 record would suggest. Juniors Manny Alvarez-Segee (9-8-17) and alternate captain Max Vieira (9-3-12) are the team's top offensive cogs.
In Division 2, Northeastern Conference Dunn division champion Masconomet (14-4-2) claimed the No. 4 seed and will host No. 29 Hopkinton (10-10) Thursday at the Haverhill Valley Forum at 6:05 p.m.
"We know that Tri-Valley League has strong teams, and that Hopkinton has been strong in the past," said Chieftains head coach Andrew Jackson. "Wel have all teams we haven't faced before in our half of the bracket, so if we can win this first one and go from there, it could get interesting."
All-Northeastern Conference selection A.J. Sacco (19-20-39) is the top scorer for Masconomet, with emerging junior forward Michael Bevilacqua (9-11-20) behind him, followed by Chris O'Grady (4-13-17) and a pair of 16-point scorers in seniors Josh Brann (8 goals) and defenseman Matt McMillan (4 goals). Senior netminder Nick Mastrangelo (11-3-2, 2.44 GAA) is the last line of defense.
Gloucester, whom the Chieftains beat twice in the regular season, came in as the No. 2 seed with a 16-4 record; the Fishermen will host No. 31 Haverhill (10-10) Thursday at the Talbot Rink at 6 p.m. There's a lot of firepower at the top with sophomore Emerson Marshall (33-27-60) and senior captain Jack Costanza (23-29-52).
Marblehead (9-8-3) also earned a home game in the first round as the No. 15 seed. The Headers will host No. 18 Whitman-Hanson (9-11) at Salem State.
"We don't have any similar opponents," said Marblehead coach Chris Wells, "but Whitman-Hanson plays Division 1 Marshfield, Scituate, Plymouth North, good programs like that. They're a battle tested team whose record is probably deceiving. It'll be nice for us to have the home game."
The Headers -- who could see Gloucester for a fourth time this season if both clubs win their first round matchups -- have 39 points from junior Connor Jalbert, 22 apiece from seniors Hayden Leveroni (15 goals) and Aidan Ryan, and 21 from another 12th grader, Eli Feingold. They also have two of the highest scoring defenseman in the area in sophomore Hogan Sedky (1-13-14) and senior Aidan Jalbert (3-10-13).
As the No. 25 seed, Beverly (8-11-1) must go on the road for its playoff opener to take on No. 9 Silver Lake (16-5) Saturday at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke at 3:15 p.m. The two schools have never played each other previously.
Panther tri-captains Matt Mezza (7-13-20), D.J. Bachini (4-14-18) and Cam Cook (4-4-18) are the club's leading point getters, with senior defenseman Jaxon Thomas (8-8-16) also having an excellent season. The guess is that junior Dylan Hunter (5-5, 2.76 GAA) will be between the pipes Saturday.
In the Division 3 draw, Danvers (9-7-4) claimed the No. 8 spot and will host its own first-time opponent, No. 25 Southeastern Regional (13-8) at the Essex Sports Center Friday at 5:20 p.m.
"We've gone to overtime seven times (going 2-1-4) and half our games have been decided by one goal or finished tied, so playing in all those close games should help us in the playoffs," said head coach Kevin Fessette. "I like where our game is at right now; our team takes pride in playing good team defense."
Senior right wing Jimmy Thibodeau tops the Falcons in goals (8) to go with seven assists; he, linemate Jake Ryan (6-9-15) and junior left wing (6-9-15) are all tied for second on the team in scoring behind captain Aidan Lanphere (6-10-16), a senior left wing. Fellow captain Connor Horn (5-8-13) and speedy sophomore Brady Plaza (6-4-10) lead a solid defense in front of freshman goalie Brayden Holt (2.39 GAA, 4 shutouts), who has played all but eight minutes between the pipes this winter.
Commonwealth Athletic Conference champion Essex Tech (15-3-3) -- which beat Southeastern for the vocational school state title Saturday night -- is the No. 17 seed and will hit the road to face No. 16 Bedford (11-6-3) on Thursday.
"We're pretty equal teams," Hawks bench boss Mark Leonard remarked. "They beat and tied Cambridge; we lost to them by a goal. They tied North Reading (1-1) and we lost, 1-0. They beat Lexington (4-1) and so did we (4-2). They beat Hamilton-Wenham (4-3) and we did so twice: 5-0 and 5-1. So it should be a great game."
Essex Tech captain David Egan (24 goals, 16 assists) needs two points to reach 100 for his career. Ten Hawks are in double digit scoring, including Jonathan Casey (25 points), Logan Casey (7-13-20) and freshman Brady Leonard (12-7-19). An excellent defense in front of junior Kyle Mahan (13-3-3, 1.41 GAA, 7 shutouts) has seen Essex Tech outscore its 21 foes by a combined 91-30.
Winners of five straight to close out the regular season, Hamilton-Wenham (12-8) is the No. 19 seed in Division 4. The Generals will play No. 14 Hull (11-8-1).
Since joining the varsity midway through the season, freshman Mate Tardi has lit up the scoresheet for H-W with a team-leading 13 goals. Sophomores Will Stidsen (a team-high 22 points) and linemate Charlie Collins (21 points) each have 10 goals, with seniors Lucas Hunt (6-12-18), captain Rafi Santomenna (5-9-14) and Drew Dolan (5-9-14) all capable marksmen. Seniori Zack Walles (8-5-13) heads up a strong defense in front of junior netminder Luke Graham (5-1, 2.14 GAA).
Also locally, No. 28 Rockport (8-12) travels into the city to meet No. 5 Winthrop (10-9-1).