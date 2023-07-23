Danvers American's Little League all-stars took care of business on Saturday, toppling Swampscott 11-1 to finish 2-1 in pool play at the Section 4 tournament at Andover's Deyermond Field.
The locals were in pole position as far as advancing to the sectional final — until an upset of unbeaten Reading by host Andover in the final game of pool play brought their run to Williamsport to an abrupt end.
Andover's Jedward Sanchez struck out 17 batters in a 7-0 no-hit shutout, dropping Reading to 2-1. Andover and Danvers American also finished 2-1 and Swampscott was 0-3; since only the top two squads advance to the final, Little League's runs allowed tiebreaker had to be implemented.
By virtue of the shutout win, Andover allowed only seven runs and advanced to the final. Reading allowed 15 (and had beaten Danvers American head-to-head) while Danvers allowed 17.
"All of our boys were bummed out that we missed making the final by two runs. But all had heads held high for an incredible run," said Danvers American manager Kevin McCarthy, whose group finished 10-1 this summer with an unbeaten run through the District 15 tournament. As the third place squad in Section 4, they're one of the top 12 Little League clubs in the state out of some 200 that began District play six weeks ago.
"They were the best group of kids to coach," McCarthy added. "They always wanted to be there, played for each other and won a lot of games in their Little League careers to go down as one of the most successful groups in our league's history. It was a five year span that coach Jeff McGonagle and Jody Trunfio and I will never forget."
Andover toppled Reading, 9-8, with a walk-off single in the sixth inning on Sunday to advance to the Massachusetts Final Four being played in Oxford next week.
Ironically, Friday's rain gave the hosts the chance to throw their ace in Saturday's must-win bout against Reading and he certainly delivered.
"The way things shook out the rain cancellation changed the equation quite a bit as Andover and Reading went from having very few eligible pitchers to both of their very talented aces," McCarthy noted.
Danvers American began its last pool play game on Friday before the region was hit by heavy thunderstorms. Racing out to a 6-1 lead, Danvers scored each of its runs in the bottom of the first. Gavin Sinclair and Mikey O'Flynn got things going with singles before Ryder McGonagle sent them both home with a hard hit triple to right center.
Jacob McKenna then knocked in McGonagle with a single of his own, Brendan Hawke connected for a sacrifice ground out, Wesley Medeiros (walk) scored on a passed ball and Logan Boyle drew a bases loaded walk for a 6-0 edge.
Swampscott got one run back in the top of the third on a bases loaded walk from Gavin Cerrutti (scoring Connor Mohan). The Big Blue were still at the plate with two down when the game was suspended. The squads resumed play on Saturday morning.
Jacob McKenna was pitching will for Danvers before the stoppage but under the tournament's pitch count rules couldn't come back the next day. No matter for Danvers: Sinclair came up with a strikeout and the District 16 champs from Swampscott left the bases loaded.
After Sinclair tossed a scoreless fourth, Danvers American's bats came alive again. Joe Trunfino, Raymond McCarthy and Sinclair had bi at-bats to get things moving and then Mikey O'Flynn, McGonagle and McKenna knocked home runs to stretch the lead to ten runs (11-1) and end the bout in the bottom of the fourth.
"We came out hot on Friday night and the boys played really well on both Friday and Saturday," said McCarthy. "They were disappointed not to be moving, but very proud of the run they had."
Staff writer Nick Giannino contributed to this report