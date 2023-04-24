DANVERS — It was the sort of game the St. John's Prep baseball team would rather forget. Yet head coach Dan Letarte also wants his team to remember it so they don't repeat Monday afternoon's mistakes.
The Eagles were plagued by some sloppy defense and visiting BC High was happy to make the hosts pay. Behind a 14-hit attack, BC High put a 16-2 hurting on the Prep in a five-inning bout at Frates Diamond.
Things unraveled in the second inning when BC (5-3) sent 12 men to the plate and scored seven on seven hits and two errors. St. John's (3-4) made four miscues on the day that led to 11 unearned runs.
"It's the type of game where you don't even bring bats to practice the next day. All we're going to be working on is fielding," said Letarte.
The main issue was BC High being opportunistic following St. John's mistakes. In the first, Andrew Manning blasted a 3-run homer to the deepest part of center field for a 4-0 edge following an outfield error. In the second, the visitors came up with four successive hits after an error to turn what might've been a manageable deficit (7-1) into one that was near impossible to overcome (11-1).
Mason Lombardi, BC High's pitcher, was greeted by a Nick Lembo double and an RBI single by Cam LaGrassa to make it 4-1 early. He then induced a double play and allowed only one hit (also by LaGrassa) and five baserunners the rest of the way while striking out six.
Meanwhile the visitors continued to add to the lead regardless of who St. John's pitched. Jackson Morse had a double and a triple as the Eagles scored four in the third and they added one more in the fifth. The Prep's bullpen of Henry Hebert, Jack Castrichini, Alex Cianciaruso and Will Mueller each threw one inning. They issued few walks but BC High was hot offensively in this one.
"BC stung the ball," said Letarte. "None of those hits were cheapies and that's how it happens ... after an error a good team puts up three or four hits and turns it into a big inning."
Now having dropped three straight with a pair of one-run, non-league losses last week, St. John's Prep looks to shake this one off when it travel to Catholic Memorial Wednesday.
"We just have to be better in every part of the game," Letarte said. "That's the best part about baseball: You don't have to wait very long to go play again."