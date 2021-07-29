GLOUCESTER — Boudreau Field was soaked as the Massachusetts Little League state tournament championship got underway on Thursday, but for the kids from Peabody West it was the offense that was all dried up.
The Tanner City kid’s bats went quiet when they fell, 4-0, to Pittsfield American in their first game of pool play under the lights in Gloucester. The game was delayed 70 minutes in the middle innings due to a rainstorm and almost half-an-hour of diligent work by Gloucester Little League’s grounds crew to get the dirt ready to play again.
The break did nothing to wake up the bats for Peabody, which was held to two hits by three different Pittsfield pitchers and struck out 16 times; 11 of those K’s came with a runner on base.
“It wouldn’t have mattered it it was rain, a snow storm or a hurricane ... if you don’t score runs, you can’t win baseball games,” Peabody West manager Mark Bettencourt said.
Peabody West now faces Middleboro, which lost to Needham in extra innings in Thursday’s early game, in a virtual must-win game Friday at 7:30 p.m. The top two teams after three games of pool play meet for the state title on Sunday and while it would be possible for Peabody to lose Friday, win Saturday and advance, the odds are long. Winning the next two games is the clearest path to the state title game.
“We’re still alive,” said Bettencourt, pointing out his team won two straight after falling in the Section 4 tourney. “We’re still one of the best four teams in the state. We’ve got to shake this off and play our best game (Friday).”
Trailing only 1-0 when the rains came, Peabody West saw Pittsfield expand its lead thanks to two errors with two outs immediately after play resumed. Sebastian Herrera and Kevin Konefal had RBI doubles after those errors to make it 3-0, but Peabody West brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the next half-inning.
Cullen Pasterick reached on an error and walks drawn by Mark Bettencourt Jr. and Thad Broughton loaded the bags. Pittsfield summoned Christian Barry for a 20-pitch relief appearance (keeping him eligible to pitch Friday) and he put out the fire with back-to-back strikeouts with the bases loaded.
“It’s not rocket science ... we know we can’t strike out 16 times,” the elder Bettencourt said. “We didn’t put the ball in play enough. We didn’t make them make plays.”
Stranding seven runners on base was frustrating for Peabody, which got at least one man on in every inning except the first. Herrera threw three innings for Pittsfield and fanned seven and lefthanded Cam Blake closed the game out, striking out six including a big punch out of fellow lefty Bettencourt with the tying run on base in the fifth.
Pasterick scattered four hits and only allowed one earned run over three innings, leaving at 50 pitches to keep him eligible to throw later in the tourney. Pittsfield’s first run came after a 2-out double by Herrera in the first left to Konefel’s RBI single up the first base line. The Americans added an insurance run on a Blake single and an error in the seventh.
Gabriel Casiano hit a double to the wall for Peabody West’s first hit in the third when it was still a 1-0 game. Ty Lomasney executed a perfect bunt to put him on third with the tying run, but Herrera got consecutive strikeouts to end the threat.
Ryan Skerry also worked a walk for Peabody West and Aidan Horgan singled. Brendan Kobierski finished things out on the hill, throwing two innings with two hits allowed and a pair of strikeouts.