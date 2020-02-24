BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge 52, Peabody 36: On the road against the DCL Large champs, the Tanners had it even at the half and trailed by only seven early in the fourth before the powerful Falcons pulled away in the Division 1 North first round. Senior guard Joangel Lugo led Peabody (11-10) with 15 points, four steals and three assists while Tyler Joyce scored 10.“We played a great game, were right there with them in the fourth and we couldn’t get a bucket to drop,” said Peabody coach Thad Broughton. “We ran good offense, had good shots and they didn’t fall. Cambridge is a fantastic team, an old GBL rival. To go into their gym and hang with them, there weren’t many things for us to be mad about.”Senior Alex Jean had a superb defense game in the paint and Chioke Onwuogu scored six points with eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tewksbury 50, Danvers 17: In the D2 North first round, Danvers ran into what coach Pat Veillexu called the best defensive team he’s seen in several years and was held to five total baskets to end the year. The Redmen opened on a 19-2 run and never looked back, though the Falcons (11-10) did begin the third quarter with a 4-0 mini-spurt and were led by another supreme effort from senior Cheynne Nessinger (12 points).“That’s the Merrimack Valley Conference — they’re in battles every night and it shows,” said Veilleux. “We were 5-8 three weeks ago and we won six out of our last seven just to get to this point, so I’m really proud of the way our team played. Our three seniors are great kids and good leaders.”In addition to Nessinger, seniors Maddy Montanari and Chloe Callahan were immense for Danvers all season long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.