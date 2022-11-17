The honors keep coming in for Peabody High's All-State qualifying duo of Logan Tracia and Sarah DiVasta.
With both having won their respective Northeastern Conference cross country championships at Gloucester's Stage Fort Park month, they were each selected as the league's Runner of the Year.
Tracia, a repeat MVP who had Peabody's fastest-ever state meet 5K time at last week's Division 1B state meet, was joined in the boys All-Conference team by Marblehead's Harrison Kee, Ryan Thompson, William Cerrutti and Isaac Gross, who helped the Magicians win the D1C team championship as well as the NEC Dunn dual meet title.
For Danvers, an All-State qualifier as a team, Sean Moore and William Conlkin were named All-Conference, as was Tracia's Peabody teammate Ryan Faletra and Gloucester's Max Littman.
The NEC's first-team All-Conference honorees for girls were DiVasta along with Marblehead freshman phenom Marrietta O'Connell and Danvers' dangerous duo of Shea Nemeskal and Emma Eagan.
Beverly, the Dunn Division dual meet champion, saw Allison Prasse, Mary Hauck and Tara McNeil receive All-Conference honors and Masconomet's Sarah Bernier rounded out the first team pack.
Marblehead's Brian Heenan was voted Boys Coach of the Year, while the Girls Coach of the Year honors went to Beverly's Dave Jellerson. The sportsmanship awards went to Masconomet, and the Lynch division dual meet champions were Gloucester (boys) and Swampscott (girls).
The NEC's second-team all-stars, which were based on results at the league meet, were:
BOYS
Beverly: Jason Provost, Calvin Barrett
Danvers: Jonathan Rooney, Charlie Garlin
Marblehead: David DiCostanzo
Masconomet: Drew Bartram
Peabody: Joshua Trelegan, Dylan Faletra
GIRLS
Beverly: Emma Judge
Gloucester: Faith Castellucci
Masconomet: Elizabeth Green
Peabody: Ava Buckley, Sophia Schirripa, Cailyn Buckley
Swampscott: Colette Heil, Theia Giantis