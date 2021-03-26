Trailing late, Danvers football comes back to shock Beverly in OT

DANVERS — For nearly three-and-a-half quarters, visiting Beverly appeared to be in the driver's seat.
But come the game's conclusion, host Danvers High had taken the keys and every seat in the vehicle and had shockingly driven it across victory lane, a feat that would've appeared highly improbable 20 minutes earlier.
The Falcons, with a freshman quarterback and tailback both making their first varsity starts, rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns, got a 35-yard field goal from sophomore Aidan Smith in overtime, then twice stopped the Panthers on the 1-yard line to earn an improbable 17-14 overtime triumph Friday night at Morse Field.
"I don't even know how to describe it," said Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan in the postgame madness that ensued. "It was crazy, one of the craziest games I've ever been involved in. I certainly didn't see it coming."
Trailing 14-0 midway through the fourth quarter, Danvers (1-2) staged a rally where freshman halfback Owen Gasinowski threw a 31-yard halfback option pass to junior wideout James Carmilia for a touchdown with 5:12 to play, slicing the hosts' deficit in half.
"We needed a big play, and that toss play was it," said Nolan of offensive coordinator Bruce Rich's play call. "Now we were back in the ballgame."
Following a three-and-out on its next sequence by Beverly and a shanked punt in a strong wind, the Falcons took over on BHS's 25-yard line with 98 seconds to play. Colin Kelter gained five yards on 3rd-and-5 to move the chains, and two plays later Carmilia went up in the right corner of the end zone and snared a pass from freshman signal caller Travis Voisine with 42 seconds remaining. Smith's second extra point tied it.
"Aidan has a ton of talent kicking-wise. He's got a big leg and we had no issues going to him in that situation," said Nolan.
In overtime, Beverly won the toss but chose to defend first. Three plays netted minus-8 yards for the Falcons, who called on Smith to put three points on the board.
With four plays starting from the 10-yard line and a chance to win it, Beverly got inside the 1 thanks to an 8-yard sweep left by Jaichaun Jones on second down, a play in which he looked close to breaking the plane. But the Blue-and-White rose up defensively, stopping their Garden City rivals on both third and fourth down from the 1 to pull off the improbable win.
Adding to the frustration of losing a game they felt they should have won, there were some calls that Panthers could've gone the other way. To wit: a play where they surmised Voisine was either in the grasp or intentionally grounded the ball was instead ruled incomplete just before the halfback option pass to Carmilia; Beverly questioned whether Carmilia got a foot inbounds on his tying score; and felt that Jones had hit the pylon, which would've been a game-winning touchdown, on his second down overtime carry.
"We thought Jaichaun was in," admitted head coach Andrew Morency, whose Panthers fell to 1-2. "All you have to do is touch that top part, and to us it looked like he touched it."
Beverly, which had beaten the Falcons soundly six days earlier on its own turf, got touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and were carrying the play defensively by limiting the hosts to just 20 yards of offense by halftime. It appeared as though the Panthers had the game well in hand, needing only to deliver the knockout punch sometime in the second half.
But that KO never happened.
"Offensively, we didn't get it done," admitted Morency. "We started out fast, but then our running backs made some mental mistakes that hurt."
Beverly had taken a 6-0 lead after one quarter when senior quarterback Danny Morency hit a wide open classmate, Anthony Pasquarosa, for a 31-yard score. The Orange-and-Black then went 45 yards in nine plays (all on the ground) on their next possession, punctuated by a 3-yard scoring run by junior speedster Andre Sullivan.
Senior difference maker Andrew Chronis was his usual self in the center of Danvers' defensive line, while others such as outside linebacker Steve Reardon, Kelter on the back side and fellow linebacker Brad Wilichoski were other key components. But so were backups such as junior Caleb Raesly on the line, senior linebacker Drew Grey at inside backer, and first-year player Jacob Westcott, a sophomore defensive back, who made several tackles and had an interception in the final minute.
"My hat's off to those second team guys, who had to go into the game because of injuries and basically just figure it out. They did and made it happen," said Nolan, who switched an an eight-man front in the side half. Doing so helped the team make plays in isolation, especially on between-the-tackles attempts by Beverly's dangerous junior back, Jordan Irvine. When the Panthers tried to run outside, the Falcons' outside linebackers made the necessary stops.
"Danvers played great defensively; all the credit goes to them," said Andrew Morency. "They made the necessary adjustments and were really opportunistic."
Jared Mitchell had a big game at defensive for Beverly, earning two sacks while captain Billy Adams had one.
Danvers 17, Beverly 14 (OT)
Morse Field at Deering Stadium, Danvers
Beverly (1-2) 6 8 0 0 0 — 14
Danvers (1-2) 0 0 14 3 — 17
B-Anthony Pasquarosa 26 pass from Danny Morency (rush failed)
B-Andre Sullivan 3 run (Joey Loreti rush)
D-James Carmilia 31 pass from Owen Gasinowski (Aidan Smith kick)
D-Carmilia 15 pass from Travis Voisine (Smith kick)
D-Smith 35 field goal
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Beverly — Jaichaun Jones 11-62, Jordan Irvine 11-45, Joey Loreti 9-32; Danny Morency 9-18, Andre Sullivan 2-7; Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 17-41, Colin Kelter 3-9, Brad Wilichoski 5-8, Travis Voisine 6-(-9).
PASSING: Beverly — Morency 1-7-26-1-1; Danvers — Voisine 7-21-52-1-0, Gasinowski 1-1-31-1-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Anthony Pasquarosa 1-26; Danvers — James Carmilia 5-58, Kelter 2-13, Aris Xerras 1-12.