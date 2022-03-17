Ryan Train has an impressive list of goals he wishes to accomplish this year as interim head golf professional at Tedesco Country Club. One of them is to convince the club’s leadership to remove the ‘interim’ part of his title.
“I’m grateful the club last fall gave me this title, to officially run the golf operations, to give me the chance to prove I’m the right person for this job,” Train, who will turn 37 in mid-April, said of his appointment. “I aim to show this year I can grow in this position and be the head professional they want for the long term.”
Mike McGillicuddy, Tedesco’s COO and general manager, believes that the Somers, Conn. native can be that individual. But one cannot blame McGillicuddy and the Tedesco Board for their cautious optimism regarding Train’s future at the private club located partly in Marblehead, partly in Swampscott.
Following Bob Green’s retirement in late 2019 after a record 41 years as head golf professional (the longest tenure in the history of any of the North Shore’s esteemed private golf clubs), Tedesco hired the highly regarded Jake Leech as Green’s successor. But when Leech departed Tedesco in June of 2021, McGillicuddy, a Class A PGA professional, assumed those golf duties as well.
“Ryan was on board all of last season,” McGillicuddy said, “initially as first assistant golf professional to start the season. As the summer evolved, Ryan displayed all the characteristics and values important for a Tedesco head professional. He had distinguished himself by September to earn the interim head professional title and its responsibilities. He had shown he had the qualities to lead the golf program in every respect.
“Now, as we begin the new season,” McGillicuddy added, “the Board and I wish to give Ryan the chance to prove he’s our pro long term.”
It’s no surprise that Train’s background made him the ideal ‘inside’ candidate at Tedesco. He had worked the hospitality side of the private golf club business for 11 years, the last four at Brae Burn CC in Newton, where he ran the restaurant, before his relatively late start on the golf side.
At the end of 2016 as he continued on a track to becoming a general manager, Train realized he needed to move to the golf segment of the private club business.
“I’d been a baseball player growing up, no golf, and had done six years of coaching high school baseball in Tolland (Conn.),” Train revealed. “Then when I got to Brae Burn I’d inched into golf (and) was a 25 handicap. I started playing six days a week at Brae Burn, always at 7 a.m. before starting work in the clubhouse. I gradually got better at golf, took the game more seriously and still missed coaching, teaching. So I made the jump.”
Uncertain of where he might start as a low-level assistant pro, Train got the career break he needed from Peabody native Scott Johnson, the highly-rated head professional at Oakley in Watertown.
“Scott took a chance on me, hiring me for his staff when I didn’t have one minute of golf professional experience,” Train said. “I learned so much from him I don’t know where to begin. Most important, he taught me how vital it is to be dedicated every day to member (and guest) satisfaction. Also, that there is no job his assistants do that he can’t do as well.“
Train also gained experienced as an assistant at another five-star area club, Belmont, working for golf director John Fields. “John showed me how critical it was to always pay attention to detail, every detail; how doing so reflects on you, the boss, and all your staff,” he said.
Now in his sixth year as a golf professional, Train hopes to combine his hospitality background with his ever-growing golf expertise to provide his Tedesco membership the best playing experience of their lives.
“We’ll do some new things, offer new ideas, for the members and their guests,” he said. “Most important we’ll ensure that they have fun coming to Tedesco, that they receive the very highest level of service imaginable.
“Personally, I want all of us on the golf staff to grow, to better themselves for the benefit of the members, and to be accountable to them and to each of their fellow golf staff members.”
Train’s golf staff includes first assistant Ron Coiro, assistants Alex Glover and Camden Morrison, and Scott Haskell, head of outside operations.