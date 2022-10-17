PEABODY — Just after the final results were tallied up for Monday's Division 1 North golf tournament, St. John's Prep players huddled in the clubhouse for one last meeting.
Despite another impressive postseason outing, the reigning state champion Eagles finished alone in fourth place at host club The Meadow at Peabody, failing to qualify for next week's Massachusetts championship to defend their crown.
It wasn't that St. John's no-showed, not by a long shot. They finished with a cumulative score of 302 (14-over par), a lower number than they had posted in both last year's sectional and state championship victories. But the competition on this particular day was incredibly fierce.
Champion Winchester High finished at a remarkable 1-under par 287, runner-up BC High came in at 296 (8-over par), and Andover High grabbed third place at 297. It was a disappointing result for an Eagles team that had high hopes to repeat, but each and every player on the squad left Peabody with their heads held high knowing they put their all into the season.
"It was tough out there today, but props to Winchester, BC High and Andover. They all had a hell of a day and played really well," said Eagles' senior Eli Tripodis. "I'm so proud of the boys; these are my brothers for life. This is my family and I'm so happy I did it with this group and that we tried our best. That's just the way it goes sometimes."
While the Eagles won't be moving on as a team, a trio of their players did advance as individuals. A total of 88 golfers teed it up on Monday, with the top nine scores and ties joining the top three teams in qualifying for the championship. Tripodis, Terry Manning and Tripp Hollister all shot 2-over par 74s to finish in that ninth spot and punch their ticket to next Tuesday's state match held at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill.
"What'd we win states at last year with, 308? What'd we win sectionals at last year, 314?," Manning said in disbelief. "We played fine today. Could we have played better and did we leave some shots out there? Yeah. But everyone else did, too. That's kind of the way you have to look at it; they just had a better day than we did.
"But we have a solid top three, I can tell you that," added Manning. "You just have to pick your head up and move on because really, we were right there. At the end of the day some of us are moving on and some of us aren't, which is tough. But we'll be there to support each other (at next week's states)."
Tripodis shared similar emotions, adding that while he and his two teammates will have the privilege of representing St. John's next week, it won't be quite as special as doing so with the entire squad.
"It's a little bittersweet because my whole team, my whole family, isn't going to be there," added Tripodis. "I'm happy that I'm going to be playing but doing it without the brothers that I've built on this team, it just doesn't feel the same."
Also competing for the Eagles on Monday were Ian Rourke, Jack Moriarty and Jack Carew; all three shot 80s.
While the team is clearly disappointed with how things unfolded, they realize too that the future of the program is undoubtedly in good hands. Carew and fellow team contributor Jack Moriarty both had stellar seasons as freshmen, Hollister is only a sophomore, Manning a junior, and there appears to be a number of talented eighth graders set to join the program next season.
"There's a lot of solid middle school players," said Rourke. "You could actually argue that there are better players coming up than we were when we started. Just a ton of potential.
"No regrets on the season, we played well and it was a good group of guys," Rourke continued. "We're all family, we love each other. It didn't pan out the way we wanted it to, but the scores today were just really, really low; it was impressive."
###
In finishing the regular season at 6-8, Peabody High just missed out on earning a spot in Monday's sectional. However, the team's top player, Ryan Brunet, was able to etch his name into the field as an individual and fared quite well on his home course.
The senior fired a 7-over par 79 to finish in a tie for 28th place, admirably representing a Tanners' program that continued their upward trajectory this fall.
"Ryan's been my No. 1 for four years; he's been there all along," said Peabody head coach Peter Cronan. "He didn't make it to the qualifier last year but he went this year, and to shoot 79 is very respectable.
"I'm very proud of how he worked this year," continued Cronan. "He was a grinder, played the best players that the Northeastern Conference had to offer, and he played hard. He won some matches, lost some matches but Ryan played great and hopefully he has a future in it. He's got the right attitude."
Cronan says this year's turnout for tryouts was the highest its been in years at Peabody, and he aspires to continue that trend in future seasons. One of his plans is to get a bigger, more improved juniors program going in the city in an effort to elevate the skills of incoming players.
Salem High was the lone other local program to compete on Monday. The Witches finished at 350, with Brady Tremblay and Jack Doyle each shooting 86 to lead the way. Jon Wasserman added an 87 while Diego Acuna (91) also contributed to the final score.
DIVISION 1 NORTH TEAM STANDINGS
*Six players for each team compete, with the top four scores counting towards total team score*
1. Winchester High (287)
2. BC High (296)
3. Andover High (297)
4. St. John's Prep (302)
T5. Central Catholic (313)
T5. Haverhill High (313)
7. Arlington High (316)
8. Brookline (322)
9. Newton South (330)
10. Waltham (332)
11. Boston Latin (340)
12. Lynn Classical (349)
13. Salem (350)
14. Methuen (352)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD
1. Carson Muse, Winchester (69)
T2. John Scully, Winchester (71)
T2. Noah Farland, Andover (71)
T2. Danny Fearing, BC High (71)
T2. Julian Ragosa, Winchester (71)
T2. JJ Campbell, BC High (71)
7. Jake Morgan, Andover (72)
8. Drew Fecteau, Arlington (73)
T9. Ty Ford, Brookline (74)
T9. Tripp Hollister, St. John's Prep (74)
T9. Eli Tripodis, St. John's Prep (74)
T9. Terry Manning, St. John's Prep (74)