MARBLEHEAD — The young Marblehead High softball team picked up it's second win of the season, rallying to beat Beverly, 9-8 in extra innings.
Friday morning's clash featured a little bit of everything including a very rare triple play that prevented the visiting Panthers from having a big seventh inning.
The winning hit was by a single to right field by Hailey Schmitt in the eighth inning, scoring Tess Andriano, who started the inning on second base. The team swarmed around Andriano after she crossed home plate.
"This is a big win for us," said coach Johnny Gold, his team now 2-3. "It's something we can build on. Beverly has beaten us the last three or four years, and we had to come back in this one after being down, 6-2.
"Mental mistakes were hurting us, but we snapped out of it and finished strong. Tessa made a great read on a ball dropped by the catcher, and got over to third. She's only a freshman, but a heady athlete."
After Panther reliever Noelle McLane got the next batter to pop up to second base, Schmitt singled scoring Andriano.
Calienes made an even bigger play in the seventh when Beverly scored two runs to go ahead, 8-7 on hits by Reese Kwiatek and Carly Jones with no outs. The defensive gem of the game was started by Calienes on a screaming liner off the bat of Nikki Erricola. The ball appeared headed for right field and two more runs when the second baseman stuck out a glove and made an unbelievable catch. She immediately fired to first baseman Lyla McGovern to pick off Jones. McGovern threw to shortstop Schmitt to catch the runner off second.
"In all my years coaching (19th season at Marblehead) that's the first time I've seen a triple play," said Gold. "I don't remember another one. Ruby made a great snag, and threw to Lila, who made a nice play to Hailey. It was a beauty all around."
Calienes, a junior, is the oldest one in an infield made up of freshmen and sophomores. She said she didn't think she could even get to that ball.
"I thought it was over my head, but I tried to make a play, and it was a snow cone in my glove," said Calienes. "That was a crazy play. I didn't hesitate to throw to first base hoping for a double play, and then Lila went to second with a perfect throw for the triple play. It was big because Beverly was threatening to open up a big lead. They are a good team, and we're super young. This is definitely a big win for us, and we need to keep it going."
It was a back and forth battle all the way. The home team scored two runs in the first inning, but the visitors answered with one in the second, four in the third, and another in the fourth to go ahead, 6-2. They had many chances to put the game away, but couldn't do it.
In the four run third Beverly left the bases loaded when freshman pitcher Tessa Francis struck out two in a row. Again in the sixth Erricola, Jasmine Feliciano, and McLane, who took over in the circle and pitched strong relief, all singled to load the bases. Erricola came home on a droped popup by Mya Perron, but that was all they were able to get.
"We had chances, plenty of chances but didn't capitalize," said coach Megan Sudak, her team now 4-5. "That triple play was unbelievable, and overall we left too many on base. We tried to be aggressive, but need to get more key hits and have to put the ball in play more. The biggest problem was defense, making the kind of mistakes we never make. That's something we have to work on."
The Magicians knotted it up at 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh when Luka Bornhorst led off with a double and Ila Bumargin singled. Bornhorst came home on a passed ball, but McLane got the next three in a row to send it to extra innings.
Once again the Panthers had opportunities to push across a run with speedy Erricola on second base, but Francis escaped, and the Magicians found a way to win in the home half.
For Marblehead Bumagin had three hits while Schmitt, Izzie Mortenson, and Francis each had two. Erricola and McLane each had three for the Panthers. Feliciano, who was the starting pitcher, and Kwiatek both had a pair.