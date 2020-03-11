Triples were trouble for Beverly

BOSTON — When it rains it pours — and for the Beverly High boys basketball squad, it rained from 3-point land in Wednesday's Division 2 state semifinal at TD Garden.
South champion Whitman-Hanson was better from distance than an Olympic marathoner, knocking down 9-of-10 from beyond the arc in an opening half sprint that led to a 86-68 win and a slot in Saturday's state title game.
Winners of 23 in a row, the Black-and-Red of Whitman-Hanson (25-2) opened up a double-digit lead late in the first quarter that stretched to 20 when they couldn't miss from beyond the arc in the second stanza. Whether the shots came from Cole LeVangie (four 3's, 18 points), Ben Rice (three 3's, 15 points) or Nathaniel Amado (two 3's, 17 points) didn't matter.
Whether the shots came on quick passes, offensive rebounds and kick-outs, or desperation at the end of the shot clock also didn't seem to matter. Whenever a long-range shot left a Whitman-Hanson palm, the result was a splash and three points on the board.
"Some of those were four feet behind the NBA 3-point line, too," said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas. "I don't care what kind of team you are, who you are, if a team makes 9-of-10 from three in any half, you're going to be in trouble."
This was no case of "hand down, man down" lazy defense, either. Quite the opposite. The North champions from Beverly (21-3) defended with energy, chased their man and had their hands in the air all night.
It didn't matter: Whitman-Hanson was simply longer and destined to shoot the lights out the place.
"We had hands in their face," said Beverly captain Duncan Moreland, "and they were still hitting everything."
How'd Whitman-Hanson manage to create so many quality looks far away from the basket despite Beverly's tenacity? With crisp passing. Whitman-Hanson had no qualms about making multiple passes around the perimeter to ensure whichever Panther launched a shot was in rhythm and on the money.
"We passed up a lot of good shots to find great shots," Whitman-Hanson coach Bob Rodgers. "It's a product of sharing the ball and unselfishness. All season we've shot it well ... but nobody shoots like this. Sometimes basketball is a streaky game."
Depth played a role as well. Each of Whitman-Hanson's five starters has scored 20 points in a game at some point this season, so they had plenty of confidence when it came to moving the ball towards an open man. That also allowed them to play an outside-inside game in the second half, where the South champs made 18 field goals and only attempted four trifectas while maintaining their cushion.
"That's the best high school half I've ever seen a team play," said Karakoudas. "They didn't miss. And on the other end, they were playing excellent defense."
Moreland had 19 points to lead the Panthers, who finally got the lead under 20 with 48 seconds left in the third. There was no quit in the Beverly defense, which conceded two 3-pointers in second half and was led by Jack Crowley, Damian Bouras and Austin Ayer, among others.
That early barrage, though, was too much to overcome.
There was one sequence where Beverly forced two misses on tough inside shots only to lose the offensive board and watch Amado bury a kick-out trifecta. It was that type of night for the Orange-and-Black, where the opponent's gut-punch 3-pointers found the bottom of the net like guided missiles.
One night where the opposite knocked down shots like dominoes doesn't change Beverly's spot in history. With a school record 21 wins and with the first-ever North sectional title, the 2019-20 squad will surely get its own banner at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse.
"That's the best team to ever step on the floor for Beverly basketball. I don't know exactly when it was established, but that's a long time," Karakoudas said.
"I don't like these kids. I love them."
