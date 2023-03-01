NEWBURYPORT — In honor of spring training baseball starting up, Gavin Marengi decided to open the Triton boys hockey team’s Division 3 playoff run by getting a save.
Except, his “pitch clock” was 15 minutes instead of 20 seconds.
On Wednesday night, the sophomore goalie came in relief to start the third period and shut the door to lead the No. 10-seeded Vikings to a 3-2 win over visiting No. 23 Danvers. Marengi made nine saves in his lone period of action to hold off the Falcons, including a clean breakaway stop via a kick save, and two more in the closing seconds.
“I thought Gavin absolutely shut the door,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “You’ve seen it all season that he’s confident, he’s seeing the puck well, and he came in and shut the door for us today. He’s a big reason why we won the game.”
Triton (12-7-2) advances to the Division 3 Round of 16, where they’ll either host a familiar CAL foe in No. 26 North Reading or travel to No. 7 Hanover at a time and date yet to be announced.
Wednesday’s contest was also a rematch of the Lions Cup Final back in late December, a game the Vikings won in a shootout, 5-4. So both times these two teams played each other this winter, it came down to the wire after a fairly even 45 minutes of hockey.
Unfortunately for Danvers (6-12-3), it was on the wrong end both times.
The Falcons stumbled a bit to end the season, finishing 1-10-1 over their last 12 games, but never quit. Seniors Trevor McNeil, Bobby Joyce, Jack Flynn and Daniel Vatousios will be missed, but the program is in line to return a talented crop of young players next year.
“It was tough not winning down the home stretch, but I thought the kids stayed the course and stayed positive,” said Danvers coach Kevin Fessette. “In this world, we all want instant success, and I thought we continued to fight the good fight and I think that’s really big. It’s easy to do when you’re winning and things come naturally. But when you’re going back to basics and having to work hard, that’s not always fun. So I give credit to the kids for always hitting that reset button and being ready for the next game.”
With the help of a loud home crowd at the Henry Graf Arena, Triton came out on fire.
Just over two minutes into the game, sophomore Connor Rumph took a nice feed from Josh Hersey near the left faceoff circle and buried the puck to put the Vikings up 1-0 in a blink. Then midway through the period, it was Hersey whose initial shot was saved by Danvers goalie Braedyn Oteri, but the rebound came right back to him and he was able to double the lead.
“It was a nice feed from Josh Hersey and I just kicked it up and sent it in,” said Rumph on his fourth goal of the season. “It feels great to get this one. There was a lot of energy on the team coming in, so we need to keep that going moving forward.”
But to its credit, Danvers survived the opening onslaught.
The Vikings were able to kill off a penalty near the end of the period, but with 17 seconds left in the first the Falcons cut the lead in half when sophomore Seamus Cary scored his sixth goal of the season. Then during a 4-on-4 midway through the second, McNeill showcased some serious speed to outrace a Triton defender to the puck in the offensive zone, and beat starting goalie Wes Rollins five-hole to tie the game up at 2-2.
“They used their home crowd as an advantage and they got out to an early jump,” said Fessette. “Whenever you’re in the playoffs and you’re away, you’ve got to weather that first storm. It took us a little bit to rebound, so credit them for coming out swinging, but I thought we bounced back with a nice goal at the end of the first period. Then it was a dog fight the rest of the way.”
But it wouldn’t stay tied for too long.
With a few minutes left in the second, Alex Pasquini displayed some nice hand-eye coordination after timing a falling puck and batting it into the back of the net. That proved to be the game-winner, as Rollins (15 saves) made some nice stops to end the second period before Marengi came in to close it out in the third.
“To keep on winning, we need to keep the pace up,” said Sheehan. “We need to continue to grind it in the offensive zone as much as we can. Really, in order to move on we’ve got to limit our turnovers and tighten it up defensively during crunch time.”
Triton 3, Danvers 2
Division 3 first round at Graf Rink, Newburyport
Danvers 1 1 0 2
Triton 2 1 0 3
Goals: T — Connor Rumph, Josh Hersey, Alex Pasquini; D — Seamus Cary, Trevor McNeill
Assists: T — Jack Lindholm 2, Luke Sullivan 2, Hersey, Rumph; D — Bobby Joyce, Michael DeLisio, Liam Brooks, Jack Flynn
Saves: T — Wes Rollins 15, Gavin Marengi 9; D — Braedyn Oteri 24