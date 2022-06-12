HAMIILTON -- It was a playoff game that boiled down to one simple word: possession.
Triton, playing the role of the underdog, had the majority of it Saturday, while host Hamilton-Wenham spent the better part of the afternoon trying to get it.
As such, it seemed only fitting that senior midfielder Kathryn Trojan -- who captured a majority of her team's 16 draws -- would score the game-winning goal, breaking the eighth and final tie of this postseason contest with just 1:32 to play as the Vikings knocked off the Generals, 12-11, in a Division 4 second round playoff tilt.
"We (coaches) kept telling them, 'We know you can do this'," said Triton head coach Stacey Beaulieu, whose team had dropped both of its regular season meetings with their Cape Ann League rivals. "We had three days to prepare for this and took every minute we could to get ready. We watched film, the players saw what we coaches saw, and they truly started to believe in themselves."
In a battle that saw eight different lead changes and neither squad getting more than a 2-goal cushion, Triton (now 10-10) won 16 of 24 draws, had much more time on offense and put a plethora of shots on goal, 14 of which were stopped by Hamilton-Wenham sophomore goalie Ava Vautour.
"We just didn't possess the ball enough," admitted Hamilton-Wenham head coach Abby Schibli, whose sixth-ranked team saw their season end at 12-8.
"Kate Trojan locks in on the draw and is very, very good. As good as (Haley) Hamilton is for us, Kate's one of the hardest girls to draw against."
Senior attack and captain Ashley Shea had a huge game for Triton, scoring six times. Trojan finished with three and one assist, while junior attack Chloe Connors -- who was sporting lobster stickers on her high top cleats -- was the team's top facilitator with a goal and four assists. Allie Pugh and Brooke Nangle each had single goals, and Jocelyn Noyes added two assists.
Pugh ("we knew stepping off the bus we were going to win", she said) was at her best defensively, however.
Charged with shadowing Hamilton -- the CAL's Player of the Year and the owner of an amazing 137 goals this season -- Pugh followed her wherever she went and gave her very little open space to operate. Hamilton was able to break free a few times and work her magic -- she did score four times and add an assist to finish the year with 141 goals and 151 points -- but Pugh did her job.
"We hadn't played a defense like that before," Beaulieu said of her team's decision to isolate Pugh on Hamilton. ""Haley's such a fantastic player and All-League for a reason. But we gave Allie a job to do (defensively) and she really, really locked down on her."
"Haley's been trying to share the ball more as our girls have progressed and improved," said Schibli. "She's really good at moving the ball around. Unfortunately, she didn't have it as much as she normally does because we didn't control the ball."
Generals captain Kara O'Shea picked up some of the offensive slack with a strong game of her own, scoring five times and assisting on two others. Fellow captain Riley Clarke and junior Dylan Whitman added one goal and one assist each.
Junior goaltender Julia Price had a half-dozen saves in net for 11th seeded Triton, which moves on to the Division 4 quarterfinals against host Dover-Sherborn. The third seeded Raiders (13-9 overall) have obliterated two playoff foes such far by a combined 40-4 score.
With just 18 players on its roster, including a dozen underclassmen, Schibli said her Generals should be proud of what they accomplished this season.
"It's a special group of girls with no drama on the team; they all worked nicely together," she said. "We had a lot of athletes that we turned into lacrosse players, and they all improved tremendously. I feel like it was a successful season for us."