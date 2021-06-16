Triton's Odoy, ME's Athanas honored as Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Year

PEABODY — Two of the finest student-athletes on the North Shore were recognized for their accomplishments Wednesday as Manchester Essex Regional's Lily Athans and Triton Regional's Kyle Odoy were honored as this year's Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Year.
The annual banquet, which made its return to Salem Country Club after a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus, celebrated the two Cape Ann League superstars, both three-sport athletes who have ranked among the region's top all-around performers throughout their high school careers.
The 2020 Moynihan Student-Athlete winners, running superstar India Ingemi of Beverly High and Tyler Godfrey of Triton, were also honored after the pandemic prevented the pair from being properly recognized last summer.
In addition, some of the other award winners included Tom Roundy of Marblehead, the former sports information director at Salem State who has helped out in a multitude of roles at Marblehead High over the past decade. He was given the Lifetime Achievement Award in the community.
One of Cape Ann's top three-sport athletes, Athanas starred in field hockey, basketball and lacrosse at Manchester Essex. She was the CAL Baker Player of the Year in field hockey and garnered All-CAL honors as a standout guard in basketball.
"In my 17 years of coaching and teaching, it would be difficult for me to find a student more deserving of this honor," said Manchester Essex girls basketball coach Lauren Dubois, the Beverly native who introduced Athanas at the banquet. "As a student Lily is curious and conscientious, she truly enjoys learning, and as an athlete she is dedicated and competitive and loves the game."
Athanas has found her greatest success on the lacrosse field, helping Manchester Essex to a Division 2 North title as a sophomore in 2019 before leading the Hornets to a 7-4 season this spring as a senior captain. Following her graduatio Athanas will play Division 1 college lacrosse at Georgetown University, where she plans to study science.
"It's a huge honor and looking at the list of people who earned the award the years before me, it's an honor to be considered a part of that group because those people are so inspirational and honorable," Athanas said.
Odoy, a standout football, basketball and baseball player, will graduate as one of Triton's most accomplished student-athletes of the past decade. He was picked as a CAL Kinney Co-Player of the Year as the Vikings' quarterback, bouncing back from a series of shoulder injuries. He is also a two-time basketball all-star and was recently named a CAL baseball all-star as well.
He served as team captain in all three sports, ranks as one of the top students in his class and has earned acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy, which admits fewer than 10% of applicants in a given year.
"It means so much, coming here looking at that program and seeing that list of names and all the people who have come before me and what they've done," said Odoy. "It's an honor to even be mentioned in the same breath as them. II'm so thankful to Mr. Moynihan for all the support he's shown and what he's given me.""
Several other pillars of the North Shore athletic community were also recognized on Wednesday. In addition to Roundy, longtime Rockport High boys soccer coach Dave Curley received the Lifetime Commitment Award (Schools), Gloucester Little League lifer Lisa Olson also received a Lifetime Commitment Award (Community), and ex-Peabody High track and field superstar Catarina Rocha received the Post-Graduate Achievement Award.
Jack Moynihan, subbing in for his brother and program founder Gerard, delivered the opening remarks. Paul Halloran served as Master of Ceremonies.