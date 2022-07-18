It was 11 days shy of two full years since the Columbia University baseball team had last faced a live pitcher in an actual college baseball game, and Brett Boretti didn’t know what to expect.
The veteran Lions’ manager from Beverly knew his team had played only eight times in 2020 before COVID-19 took away their season, and that their entire 2021 season was cancelled by the Ivy League before a single pitch was thrown. Half of his players were college baseball newbies, and it was virtually impossible to predict how his squad would react after not playing Division 1 ball for 24 months.
Thanks in large part to its eight seniors — with Peabody’s Tyler MacGregor at the forefront — Columbia got contributions up and down the lineup this season, ripped off a 19-game winning streak and won the Ivy League championship before moving on to the NCAA Regionals.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound MacGregor, a standout defensive first baseman, was also a monster at the dish for the Lions, batting .332 with 41 runs scored, 62 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, three homers, 39 RBI and an OPS of .921. His fleet feet allowed him to lead the club in stolen bases as well, where he was successful on 16-of-17 theft attempts.
“In our lineup — and I know this is an old Yankees saying — but Ty was literally the straw that stirred the drink,” Boretti said of the former St. John’s Prep star. “It was always a quality at-bat wit Ty, a deep count or a barreled out. He kept setting the table for the guys behind him because he got on base so much. He was the lynchpin for us getting all those scoring opportunities.”
MacGregor, who made just four errors in 396 chances (.990 fielding pct.), did all this while dealing with bone chips in his elbow the entire season. Having missed essentially all of 2020 and 2021, he wasn’t about to let an injury like that keep him off the diamond in 2022.
“Missing all that time was tough, but rewarding in the long run because this was the best year of my life, being back and playing ball with my best friends,” the 22-year-old MacGregor said.
“We played a lot of really good Power 5 competition, especially early on, teams like Baylor and the University of Houston. But right from the jump, we believed as a team we were capable of beating those other teams. That belief and confidence in one another just built throughout the season; we showed up to the field every day feeling as if we play our game, we were going to win no matter who we were playing.”
‘This is where I should be’
The 50-year-old Boretti, a three-sport star at Beverly High (football, hockey, baseball) who is in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, has been at Columbia since 2006. His teams have won 327 games and six Ivy League titles with six NCAA appearances. Boretti is also the owner of more than 400 wins as a college baseball manager.
Very few of the players he’s had during his coaching tenure, including at Franklin & Marshall and as an assistant at Brown before coming to Columbia, fit the ‘MacGregor mold’.
“Overall Ty is a tremendous person. He’s respectful, works his butt off and doesn’t look for attention — he doesn’t need attention,” Boretti said of The Salem News’ 2017 Baseball Player of the Year. “And his parents (Kevin and Trish) are great people; the apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the family tree.
“Ty had always been a leadoff hitter for us because of his batting eye and his great speed, but we moved him into the 3-hole when we got back home (from the team’s season opening swing down South) and he never complained. He just produced,” added Boretti. “He was an extremely tough out; if you made a mistake as a pitcher against him, Ty was going to make you pay.
“He’s got unbelievable power the other way, too, because Ty’s lower half is so strong. He hits balls that I’ve never seen before because he gets inside the ball so well.”
MacGregor, who grew up in South Peabody and has a young brother Brady (bound for Johnson & Wales), will be able to continue his baseball career next spring at Northeastern, where he’ll get to play one last season (after missing 2021) as a grad student studying sports leadership. He chose Columbia out of St. John’s Prep because of Boretti and the world class education he knew he’d get at the Ivy League institution.
“I just got the feeling ‘This is where I should be’ when I visited, and that turned out pretty well,” said MacGregor, who majored in political science.
The hardest part
Finding out via speaker phone at a March 2020 practice that the rest of his college baseball season was cancelled was not part of the plan. Neither was the Ivy League’s decision to shut down all sports for 2020-21.
“It just felt like your heart had been ripped out of you,” MacGregor admitted. “It wasn’t about not playing 45 games, it was not getting the chance to play next to the guys you’ve grown so close to the last two years, to experience the college baseball season together. The bus rides, the late night dinners at Chipotle ... that was the hardest part for me.”
The Lions did what they could to remain tight — lots of Zoom meetings involving team bonding and building relationships, did some small group work on the very rare days they were allowed on campus, took online classes, and worked out on their own, including playing summer ball.
“I’d meet one or two guys and and we’d go over to Ryan Leahy’s Grind Factory in Salem and hit for two, three, four hours,” said MacGregor. “Anything to stay sharp.”
When the Columbia players returned to campus in the fall of 2021, to say they were ready to hit the diamond and start playing ball would be an understatement.
The guys did a tremendous job,” said Boretti, who along with his wife Melissa has three children: 13-year-old Mia, 12-year-old Nick, and 7-year-old Lucas. “It was teaching and evaluating time but also time to jell as a team, which is crucial to being successful.
“Our seniors were really open and welcoming to the new guys; we couldn’t have asked for a better group to grab those guys by the hand and teach them as we went along. It was huge for us.”
Resiliency personified
Feeling he had become a stronger and simply better player through the work he had put in the previous two years, MacGregor prided himself on “never giving up an at-bat”, particularly when he was moved to the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Together with fellow Lion heavy hitters such as junior catcher Weston Eberly, sophomore left fielder Cole Hage, junior right fielder Jayden Schott, and freshman third baseman Anton Lazits, the Lions set program records for runs, doubles, RBI and total bases in 2022.
“I believe that if you’ve got two strikes on you, that’s still 1/3 of an at-bat you’ve got left,” said MacGregor. “When I’m at the plate, I’m thinking ‘barrel the ball’. I try to hit it hard every single time up and simplify things. I had a lot of hustle doubles, too. Plus, I had some real beasts hitting behind me in the order.”
Boretti, who wound up winning 2022 Ivy League Coach of the Year honors, said that Columbia also had several freshmen step up and throw a lot of quality innings, with his team pitching in chunks until later in the campaign.
The manager was encouraged after his team’s 5-10 season opening trip not so much because of their record, but because they were competing so well. “We were in a position to win a series at Stetson (Fla.), Baylor and Houston, and we split with Davidson (N.C., Boretti’s alma mater). I felt we were in a good spot,” said Boretti.
They started rolling in Ivy League play, including a pair of big comeback wins at Brown. When they swept Cornell on the road to make in 19 in a row and with a 10-day break for exams coming up, Boretti told the team just how proud he was of what they had accomplished.
“We just believed in ourselves and put it all together,” said MacGregor, who is working for the North Shore Navigators this summer while he recovers from elbow surgery.
In the Ivy League playoffs Columbia was hammered by host Penn, 13-4, in the opener of their best-of-three series before rallying to win Games 2 (4-2) and 3 (9-1) the following day for the crown. Advancing to the NCAA Regionals at Virginia Tech as the No. 3 seed against Gonzaga, Wright State and the Hokies (ranked 4th in the country), the Lions beat second seeded Gonzaga, lost to top seed Virginia Tech, rebounded to beat Gonzaga again before bowing out with another setback to the hosts.
“That series showed the guys’ resiliency that we had all season,” said Boretti. “To lose to Virginia Tech in our second game (24-4) and come back to beat Gonzaga a second time (15-6) shows that. For us to win two games at an NCAA Regional doesn’t happen a lot. Our guys always looked ahead, never backward. They just kept moving forward.”
“Our belief was we could’ve made it to the Super Regional. It took the fourth-best team in the country to beat us,” said MacGregor. “Winning that Ivy title, though, and seeing all your friends with the biggest smiles on their faces, that was a pretty cool moment. A pretty cool moment in a season full of them.”
