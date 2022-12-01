The numbers might seem Paul Bunyan-ish, exaggerated since many people in Eastern Mass. have never seen this football powerhouse located 2-plus hours away actually play.
But they are very much real, as is the explosive offensive power that Springfield Central brings into Saturday’s Division 1 Super Bowl against the St. John’s Prep Eagles at Gillette Stadium (12:30 p.m.) in Foxborough.
“We’ll certainly have our hands full,” said Chris Tolios, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.
The 10-1 Golden Eagles, who won last year’s Division 1 Super Bowl crown after claiming Division 3 titles in both 2018 and ‘19, have put up a jaw-dropping 571 points. They’ve surpassed 50 or more points an amazing eight times, with three of those going for 60 or more. Their only loss came against one of the nation’s top 50 teams and the No. 1 squad in the Washington DC Metro area, the St. John’s Cadets (41-24).
In their three playoff games, Springfield Central has demolished Shrewsbury (60-14), Xaverian (56-22), and Methuen (54-14).
Quarterback Will ‘Pop’ Watson III is headed off to the University of Nebraska and destroys opponents with a lethally accurate passing arm and jet propellers in his legs when he tucks it and runs. The recently selected Army All-American has virtually a limitless supply of weapons — Kevin Jackson, Kymari Latney, Con Patrick, Josiah Griffin, Mattias Barbour, Tariq Thomas ... and on it goes.
So how does St. John’s Prep (10-2), a team whose defense has surrendered just 28 points total the postseason has arguably the best secondary in the state, match up against this offensive juggernaut?
“We know SC is an extremely talented team, and we have tremendous respect for them,” head coach Brian St. Pierre, whose Eagles haven’t been too shabby lighting up scoreboards either (439 points), said. “And we hear what people are saying about what’s going to happen in this game, but I trust our guys. We will show up and we will compete our tails off.”
‘A pretty formidable group’
Tolios and St. Pierre both agree that keeping Central’s offense off the field as much as possible will be a major factor Saturday afternoon.
“(Watson) extends drives and makes such big plays when they’re faced with third down. We need to be able to win those downs and get the ball back into the hands of our offense,” said Tolios. “It’ll be a full 11-man effort from the coverage to the pass rush, and ultimately keeping everything in front of us and getting it to the ground.”
St. Pierre knows how athletic and physically strong his own team is (if a bit undersized) and is cognizant they’ll need to play their best game of 2022 to capture their third Division 1 state championship in the last four ‘regular’ seasons (2018 and ‘19).
“Our front seven will have to play well and push the pocket while still maintaining rush lanes when they pass,” he said. “Their OL is huge, though, so much easier said than done. We have to limit big plays. They do it every week to every opponent they’ve faced.”
The success of the Eagles’ defensive line and linebacking corps has been remarkable in that they withstood an injury to senior captain Mikey Nabbout for the first half of the season, plus the fact it’s almost an entirely underclassmen group.
St. Pierre said that the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Nabbout has been “a force” since returning to the lineup; fellow defensive end Mason McSweeney, a 6-1, 220-pound junior, has been just as good. Senior Charlie Smith (6-2, 272) and sophomore Alex Bajoras (6-1, 265) have rotated at nose guard while growing into their roles.
“Mikey has been a force since his return and is playing at such a high level; we’re lucky to have him,” Tolis said. “We’ve also gotten great play from Mason a kid that I’d go to battle with any day. They’re the group that really makes us look good. They get great pass rush, which obviously helps out our secondary in the passing game, and they battle on the line of scrimmage and eat up blockers, which helps our linebackers move freely in the run. They’ve collectively just bought into what we’re trying to do — and they’re all doing it well.”
Versatile and consistent juniors Matt Callahan and Marquise Avery, the Eagles’ two edge linebackers, have excelled whether stopping the run, dropping into coverage or getting after the quarterback. On the inside, classmate John Droggitis and sophomore Jackson Tucker round out the group.
“It’s a pretty formidable group,” said St. Pierre. “We’ll need this group to tackle well and provide constant pressure on their QB.”
Second-ary to none
St. John’s Prep’s secondary — Rutgers-bound Jesse Ofurie and fellow senior Santi Quiceno at the corners, future Georgia Bulldog Joenel Aguero at one safety and a fourth senior, Lucas Verrier, at the other — have made it very difficult for teams to throw the ball successfully. In addition to what they’re capable of in coverage and matching even the fastest receivers step-for-step, they’ll also step up and deliver hits — particularly the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Aguero, who thrives on delivering thunderous takedowns.
“I’d put our back end up against any in the state,” said St. Pierre. “We feel very strongly that our secondary will be very competitive Saturday.”
Springfield Central, said Tolios, runs great routes and concepts with the ability to explode for big plays at any time. Preventing those big hitters while minimizing any momentum shifts through the air game is critical.
“There will be no room for error on the back end,” Tolios said. “We need to make sure we’re communicating coverages and staying true to our reads and assignments.
“At the end of the day, I’m beyond lucky to have guys like Jesse, Joenel, Santi, and Lucas being the group that we turn to back there, and I’m as confident in them now as I have been all season.”
