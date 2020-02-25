BOYS HOCKEY
Lincoln-Sudbury 5, Danvers 3: Goalie Adam Bridgeo stood on his head for the Falcons, making 36 saves on a variety of breakaways and odd-man rushes to try to keep the No. 2 seed Warriors at bay. A goal by sophomore winger Brett Baldassare late in the second period sent the teams to the third even at 3-3, but L-S netted the winner midway through the third.
Captain Cal Mansfield scored twice for Danvers (9-10-2) to deliver leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but L-S (17-3-2) drew even both times despite a sensational effort from the junior Bridgeo, who withstood his team being outshot 20-4 in the opening period. James Carmilia and captain Cam DiMeglio added assists.
“We just ran out of gas a bit with 8-9 minutes to go,” Danvers head coach Steve Baldassare said of his 15th seeded Falcons. “Our guys followed our game plan to a T, and while (L-S) had a lot of shots, most of them were from the outside. We kept them to the outside, closed up the middle of the ice and when they did get there, Bridge saw their shots cleanly. We were able to stretch the ice very well, with all three of our goals coming off of those. We just ran into a powerful hockey team.”
Wilmington 3, Marblehead 1: Moved back to defense for the game due to a shortage of players there, junior captain Will Shull gave the No. 4 seeded Headers (14-4-4) a 1-0 lead in the opening period of their Division 2 North first round matchup, but the Northeastern Conference North were unable to light the lamp again in the upset season ending loss. The 13th seeded Wildcats grabbed the lead on a power play tally late in the second period and added an empty netter in the waning moments to advance.
Goalie Peter Santeusanio had a tremendous effort in net for the Headers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Catholic 45, Beverly 31: Against a high seed on the road, the Panthers (11-10) heated up a bit in the second half but couldn’t catch up after falling behind 23-9. The program’s all-time leading scorer, Hailey Anderson, had a great showing in her last game with 17 points, while fellow seniors Tia Bernard (9 rebounds) and Vianna Kotchian played well.
Sophia Hemsey also shined for Beverly with six points and nine rebounds, but the Raiders (18-3) were simply too strong.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 95, Western New England 83: Eric Demers poured in 36 points and the Scots upset the No. 3 seed in the first round of the CCC playoffs to advance to Thursday’s semifinal round. Parker Omslaer scored 21 and pulled down 13 rebounds to balance things out for Gordon, which will host No. 7 Roger Williams after they upended the No. 2 seed. Josh Crutchfield and Garrett Sattazahn rounded out the lineup for Gordon with 13 points each.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
University of New England 60, Gordon 58: A pair of free throws with 12 seconds to go broke a 58-58 tie and sent the Scots to a tough luck loss in the opening round of the CCC tournament. Conference Player of the Year Meghan Foley scored 25 points and added seven rebounds and five assists to help Gordon (15-11) stay with the Nor’easters while Olivia Gagnon and Serianna Anderson chipped in with nine each.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Plymouth State 2: Goaltender Sean Cleary made 43 saves as the Vikings (4-14-7) earned a point against the MASCAC-leading Panthers after giving up the tying goal with under two minutes to play. Michael Shippee’s goal gave Salem State a 2-1 lead in the third and Cam Ryan scored the other goal for the Vikings, who were outshot 33-10 over the final 35 minutes of play but still came away with a draw.
Endicott 82, Curry 43: A 25-point from Kaliegh Putnam helped the Gulls (15-10) cruise in the first round of the CCC tournament and advance to Thursday’s semifinal round. Mikaela Rogers and Emily St. Thomas each scored 10 points off the bench and 10 players made at least one basket for the third-seed from Endicott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.