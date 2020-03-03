COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 9, Brandeis 8: For the second straight game the Gulls (2-3) walked off in the bottom of the ninth. This time it was a sac bunt by Matt McKinley that capped a five-run ninth inning rally which also included a bases loaded walk draw by Kyle Brennan and an RBI single from Matt Robina. Max Tarlin collected the win with two relief innings while Matt Bald had a pair of hits and John Duffy went 3-for-4 with three RBI.
The Judges, previously, unbeaten, took a 6-0 lead but Endicott chipped away and trailed 8-4 going to the ninth before coming all the way back.
Gordon 5, Salem State 1: A scoreless pitcher’s duel until the seventh inning, the Scots busted open their season opener on Justin Johnson’s 2-run double. Gordon scored all five runs in that frame with another two-run double by shortstop Erik Grauer. Pitchers Joe Pedulle (five innings, no runs) and Mark Gadaleta (four innings, four K’s) combined to hold down Salem State (1-3) which got its only run off the bat of Peabody grad Ryan Collins. He and Madoc Fisher (3-for-4) had most of the hits for Salem, which used seven pitchers.
