COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon sweeps: The Fighting Scots (6-3) swept Cazenovia 6-3 and 7-1 down in Florida. Reid Gohlke threw a complete game with six strikeouts to earn one of the wins and Dan Ensign earned the other. John Lagerfeldt hit a double in each game and Matt Paulsen drove in a couple of runs.
St. Joseph Maine 2, Endicott 0: Despite totaling six hits, the Gulls (4-5) were held off the scoreboard. Leadoff man Matt Bald was the only multi-hit man with two and Endicott stranded eight men on base. Bishop Fenwick grad Simon Gonzalez had a hit for the victorious visiting Monks.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Dean 13, Salem State 9: A one-goal game at the half fell out of Salem State’s hands when it was outdone 7-2 in the third quarter. Kevin Albert and Danny Antonellis each scored two goals and two assists to pace the Vikings while Zach Persson, Zach Rufo and Drew Worthley all had a goal and one helper.
Amherst 16, Endicott 7: Against the No. 7 ranked team in the nation in Division 3, the Gulls (2-3) stumbled early and never fully recovered. Beverly’s Sam Abate led the ledger with two goals while Will Clark and Jack Sutherland both also potted a pair. Goalie Austin Fournier faced down 29 shots and stopped 13.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Regis 13, Salem State 7: Marissa McClellan had a hat trick but Salem State never recovered after giving up 10 goals in the first half. Kristen Bradley scored twice and McKenzie Schmink and Tara McLaughlin had the others. Charlotte Orth made 11 saves.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 5, Mount Union 4: A singles win by Ezekiel Hall and Jonathan Frink gave the Scots a 2-1 edge in doubles and singles wins by Richard Ryzi, Hall and Frink sealed the narrow match triumph to keep Gordon unbeaten in their trip to South Carolina.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 8, Mount Union 1: The Scots (9-9 overall) cruised to their first win of the spring in South Carolina.
