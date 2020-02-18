BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 3, North Reading 1: Senior captain Peter Santeusanio made 19 saves in net to earn tournament MVP honors and classmate Collin Hart — chosen for the All-Tournament team — scored once and assisted on the other two goals as the Headers (14-3-4) wrapped up the regular season by winning the Jeff Hayes Memorial Tournament title at the Gallo Arena in Bourne.
Junior captain Will Shull had the other two goals for Marblehead as well as a helper of his own, with freshman forward Chris Locke also playing well. The third line of Aidan Ryan, Ian Cody and Cam Razin also had a terrific contest for the winners.
Pentucket 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Generals (9-8-2) fell in the consolation game of the Newburyport Bank Tournament despite getting a goal and assist each from junior Colby Guyer and senior captain Keegan O’Shea. Finn Brophy had 17 saves in net, with James Horgan and defenseman Luke McClintock also earning assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 62, Essex Tech 31: Senior Michael Ouellette had the highlight of the night for the Witches (11-9), scoring his first varsity points on a lay-up. Junior Bobby Jellison paced the winners in scoring with 11 points and five steals while Tommy Beauregard scored 10 with seven rebounds. Jack Doyle also canned a pair of triples.
Arlington Catholic 70, Hamilton-Wenham 49: The Generals had another tough offensive outing in the Patton Tournament consolation round, wrapping up the regular season at 13-7.
