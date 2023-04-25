SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 12, St. Joe’s/Matignon 0: Gigi Aupont threw a 5-inning no-hitter while striking out 14 of 15 batters and added four hits and two RBI offensively as the Crusaders (4-2) rolled. Lilli Bonacorsi added two hits and two RBI for the winners, who also got three runs batted in from Lulu Dias.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 10, Wilmington 9: Trailing or tied the entire contest, Timmy Tavares won it for the Hawks (6-2) after taking a perfect pass from Fisher Gadbois on the crease and burying it. Tavares had two goals in the game while Gadbois had two plus three assists. Senior Bryan Swaczyk scored three goals — including the 100th of his career — to go along with an assist, and long stick Armani Booth also scored three times while P.J. Norton (2) and Ryan Colbert had assists. Damian Biersteker came up big between the pipes with 18 saves.
Danvers 17, Gloucester 12: Colby Dunham scored a season high six goals with one assist and Lucas Rotker added three scores and two helpers as the Falcons (4-5) won for the second time in as many days. Sean Rivard (2 assists), Jaxson Vogel and Brady Tersolo (assist) each added two goals, while Tommy Cyr and Trevor McNeill each finished with a goal and an assist. Danny Vatousios earned another win in net with seven saves.
Marblehead 11, Masconomet 10 (OT): Carter Laramie buried a feed from Connor Cronin in the extra session to run the Magicians’ Northeastern Conference win streak to 54 straight. Cronin finished with eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) for Marblehead (7-0) while Laramie also had four goals and one assist. Baxter Jennings added two goals and Cam Waldman added a goal and an assist. James Bickell contributed two assists and goalie Finn Maniaci stopped 10 shots.
For Masconomet, Will Mitchell netted a hat trick while Miles Mireault (2 goals, 2 assists) and Mike Rossi (2 goals, 1 assist) also had multiple goals. Jack Wexler added a goal and three assists, Will Carey had a goal and an assist, and Cooper Easley had a goal. Goalie Colin Dillon made 17 saves in net for the Chieftains, who led 10-8 in the fourth quarter.
St. John’s Prep 14, Malden Catholic 1: Sam Kelly and Danny Cahill both recorded the first two varsity goals of their careers while Owen Williamson and JP Sullivan were among the defensive stars as the Eagles improved to 8-0 in MIAA play (8-1 overall). Nine players scored for the winners, including Will Sawyer (2 goals, assist), Harlan Graber (2 goals), Joe Bullard (2 goals), Cahill (2 goals), Brendan Powers (goal, 2 assists), Oliver Rosselli (goal, assist), Trevor McInnis (goal), and Jack Quigley (goal). Austin Kitces had a first half shutout without facing a shot in the Prep net; Mattheus DuPlessis stopped both of the shots he saw in the third quarter, and Max Putney made three saves on four fourth quarter shots.
Newburyport 12, Ipswich 3: Playing for the first time in 15 days, the Tigers (2-2) were tied after one quarter and down just three at halftime before the host Clippers broke things open. Eliot Donovan had two goals for IHS, Charlie Elder scored the other, and Ryan Orroth had 10 saves in net.
Lynn 10, Salem 4: Freshman A.J. Alessi had a goal and an assist while eighth grade goaltender Vince Milano made 13 saves as the Witches (0-8) continue to improve. Mikey Curtin, Gabe Bennett and Miguel Arcila also scored for Salem, with captain Alex Rodriguez playing well on defense.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Masconomet 11, Marblehead 9: Emmy Clark scored five more goals to power the Chieftains to victory. Taylor Bovardi added a hat trick with three assists, Bella Juliano had two goals and two helpers and Sarah Bernier added a single tally.
Sydney Langton led the Marblehead (0-8) offense with three goals while Lucy Wales added two goals and two assists. Isabelle Ferrante (assist), Gretchen Smith, Ramona Gillett, and Maddie Forbes all had single scores for the Magicians, with Kate Burns adding an assist and Addie Lydon making seven saves.
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Triton 4 (9 innings): Chris Collins came through with the game-winning RBI single in extra’s as the Generals (5-0) walked off and remained undefeated after trailing 4-0. Harrison Stein (2-for-4) hit the game-tying RBI in the sixth inning and Gian Gamelli had three hits. Connor McClintock hit a double, Aiden Clarke scored two runs and A.B. Label and Chris Feron combined for 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Masconomet 5, Peabody 3: Captain Braeden O’Connell had three RBI including a 2-run double to plate the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth as the unbeaten Chieftains (7-0) rallied with four straight unanswered. Dylan Cole sparked the rally with two hits from the No. 9 spot while Ryan Corcoran and Logan Keune chipped in offensively. Gabe Fales escaped a jam and threw the final 3 1/3 to earn the win.
Cam Connolly struck out five in a solid outing for the Tanners (3-5), who got a double from Noah Crocker and a single out of senior Anthony Porcella.
Bishop Fenwick 14, Matignon 3: John Horgan went the distance on the mound and the Crusaders (5-1) won their fifth in a row. Anthony Herbert drove home three runs while Andrew McKenzie and Nick Villano each scored three. Genaro Carillo also had twho RBI, as did Jacob Behn.
Lowell Catholic 7, Essex Tech 0: Sophomore Jordan O’Malley struck out seven in five solid innings of work and Xavier Parsons had a pair of hits for the Hawks (3-4).
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 5, Arlington Catholic 0: Only five games were dropped by the Crusaders en route to their sweep. Nora Elenbaas (6-2, 6-1), Madelyn Leary (6-0, 6-1) and Gwen Schroeder (6-1, 6-0) were triumphant in singles for Fenwick (now 4-1), while the doubles teams of Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa, and Liz Champagne and Aoife DeClercq, each won 6-0, 6-0.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Rockport 0: The Generals (6-0) swept behind singles wins from Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0) and Sienna Gregory (6-1, 6-1). Abby Simon and Laynee Wilkins won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles while Ellie Holbrook and Angelina Meimeteas earned their first varsity win with a 6-0, 6-1 decision.
Masconomet 5, Salem 0: The Chieftains didn’t lose a single game in their conference victory. Captain Kendall Skulley, fellow senior Nina Klink, and sophomore Teagan Skulley won in the three singles spots, with senior captain Shaylee Moreno and sophomore Maya Klink, as well as senior Chloe Ahern and junior Taylor Mastrogiovanni, did likewise in doubles.
Peabody 3, Gloucester 2: Valentina Goga improved to 36-2 in her career at third singles with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph to power the Tanners. Jill McGrath and Theodosia Kourtelidis won a three-set battle at first doubles (7-6, 5-7, 6-2) to capture the match for Peabody, which also got a 6-0, 6-2 win at second doubles from Jessica Demiri and Vanessa Kolani.
Newburyport 5, Ipswich 0: The Tigers (1-3) were blanked despite a strong effort from Lila Borgman and Charlotte Donahue at second doubles (3-6, 3-6).
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Magicians earned a hard fought win behind singles triumphs from Mika Garber (6-1, 6-2), Jost Eggebrecht (4-6, 6-4, 6-3) and Matthew Sherf (6-4, 6-0). Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock won a marathon match at first doubles, 7-5, 7-6 (13-11).
For Hamilton-Wenham, the second doubles team of Keegan Maguire and Rory Taylor pulled out a 7-5, 6-4 win.
BOYS TRACK
Crusaders pick up one: With a win over Cathedral (62-48) and losses to Feehan (121-14) and Stang (79-54), Fenwick is now 4-3 on the year. Turning in strong performances were Anthony Nichols (third, 100), Michael Carter (third 400 and sixth triple jump) and Kurtis Burch (fifth, 100 and fourth, long jump).
GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick wins two: Mariana Kay was first in the mile and Irene Caron won the triple jump as Fenwick (6-1) dropped Cathedral (96-23) and Stang (110-23) while being edged by Feehan (70-62). Celia Krouse was second in the 400 for the Crusaders while Caroline Perry picked up second in the low hurdles.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Wayland 0: Relentless defense by the likes of Ben Bailey (17 digs) and Cole Morrison (10 digs) to sweep the match, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 10, Suffolk 8: The Gulls improved to 26-6 behind a 3-RBI day from Joseph Millar. Caleb Shpur knocked in two runs with a triple while pitcher Brady Stuart picked up the win on the mound with a solid inning-plus of relief work.
Framingham State 4, Salem State 3: The Vikings (7-24) suffered their fifth straight loss despite homers from Ryan Boyle and Caleb Hendrix.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Southern New Hampshire 5, Endicott 2: Winning matches for the Gulls was the doubles team of Olivia Berler and Kaitlin Fitzgibbons (6-1), and Olivia Martinelli at No. 4 singles (6-1, 4-6, 10-5).
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Mass Maritime 24, Salem State 4: Luke Fleming had two goals and Aidan Hollingsworth had a goal and an assist but the Vikings fell to 1-15.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 17, Fitchburg State 16: Jenna Wells had four goals including the late game-winner as the Vikings ended the game on a 6-0 run to win. Kaia Hollingsworth had a hat trick in the fourth quarter alone and tied with McKenzie Schmink with a team-leading five points on four scores and one assist.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott 6, Babson 5: Lindsay Joubert homered and Raven Comtois drove in a pair of runs as the Gulls built a good lead and held on to improve to 22-7. Jaylin Cuoto earned the win out of the bullpen.
Gordon splits: The Scots (17-18) split two games with Worcester State by identical 4-2 scores. Mara Little’s sixth inning triple put Gordon on top for good in the win.