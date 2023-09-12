GOLF
Beverly 40, Gloucester 32: The Panthers (3-1) picked up a win at Bass Rocks behind a 34 from Anthony Barror, who also won his match 7-2. Henry Robinson and Miles Garry each won their matches 6-3 while Zach Jones won his 5-4.
Marblehead 64.5, Saugus 7.5: The Magicians rolled to improve to 4-0 on the year, getting match play wins from Charlie Grenier (carded a 36), Simon Quicken (37), Jacob Hershfield (39), Marty Ryan (38), Adrian Baron (39), James Bickell (40), Matt Mahan (39) and Toby Grenier (39).
Rockport 115, Ipswich 101: The Tigers fell in a tight one despite 19 points apiece from Charlie Jepsen and Charlie Pezza.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 5, Peabody 0: The Big Blue rolled behind four goals from Sawyer Groothius. Lucy Brown added a goal and an assist while Sophia Ciciotti had two assists and Meg Baran had one. Lylah Caplan secured the shutout in goal.
For Peabody, Kaylee DiNicola put up five saves in the fist while Meghan Burke had seven saves in the remaining three quarters. Jaylaa Eagan came off the bench to have two impressive defensive saves in the first quarter. Sonja Solji also clocked in two defensive saves in the loss.
Beverly 5, Saugus 0: The Panthers earned a shutout win thanks to two goals from Elliot Lund and single tallies from Lily Shea, Mia Bazin and Ava Cannon. Shea added two assists while Lucy Stevens made one save in net for the clean slate.
Danvers 5, Marblehead 0: The Falcons moved to 2-0 on the year thanks to goals from Gabby Griffin-Fetsch, Bella Moccia, Bobbi Serino, Maddie Chase and Lily Patterson. Assists went to Serino, Griffin Fetsch and Caroline Horn. Megan McGinnity made five saves in her first shutout of the year while Abby Sher, Malana Moy, Maddie Chase and Molly Emery had standout games.
Maggie Beauschesne had a strong game for the Magicians under constant pressure, holding her own while facing two strokes.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Marblehead 1: Senior captain Abby Bettencourt had a season-high 10 kills while also passing out 23 assists and the Tanners (3-1) won their third straight match, 25-23, 25-14, 13-25, 25-16. Lizzy Bettencourt led the attack with 15 kills and five aces, Addison Merrill and Ava Ruffing combined for seven kills and Sydney Lynch racked up 11 service points.
Eva Burke had 28 assists to lead the Magicians (2-1) while Mari Modrzynska had 15 kills and Deysha Amadis and Greta Sachs added another six each. Defensively, Alyssa Gentile had 13 digs.
Masconomet 3, Beverly 0: Cate Wettstone had a solid all-around match with four kills, four digs and a block to send the Chieftains to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-14 win. Jordan Draper finished with five assists and Remmi Cote had four for Maconomet (now 2-2), while Draper added a team-high six aces.
For Beverly, outside hitter Elsa Reulet had six aces, rightside hitter Tehya Killam had four kills and setter Adelle Fofack worked hard defensively while adding seven assists in the final set.
Swampscott 3, Winthrop 0: The Big Blue won their home opener with a 25-20, 25-9, 25-11 victory.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Bishop Stang 1: Lacey Murphy was a monster with 17 kills and five blocks and the Crusaders closed out Stang in four, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-12. Kiley Murphy had four blocks, Calli Symond had 10 digs and five kills, Helene Phelan had 20 assists with five aces and Teagan Davenport added eight assists while serving three aces. Louise Marchetti also picked up 18 digs.
Saugus 3, Salem 0: Senior captain Cristal Severino served 100 percent with an ace, three kills and six digs but the Sachems got the better of the Witches in three close sets, 25-20, 25-23, 28-26. Junior Sophia Marrero had 100 percent serving as well to go with an ace.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton Wenham 8, Rockport 0: Senior midfielder Lily Mark and junior Tessa Hunt both had hat tricks and the Generals (1-0-1) rolled to their first win. Junior Madeline Ciaramitaro netted her first goal of the year and senior Sydney Dolan also scored while Sadie Gamber and sophomore Savannah Gauron each had two assists. Stewart Bernard shared her second shutout of the year with juniors Sasha Makogonov and Piper Shepherd.
Manchester Essex 3, Ipswich 0: The Tigers had a dangerous Hornet team scoreless at halftime and keeper Elin Roberts had an outstanding game in the process. Center midfielder Julie Huber also played well in the possession game for Ipswich.
Excel 3, Salem Academy 2: The Navs were felled in charter school action.
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 1, Manchester Essex 1: The Tigers earned a hard fought CAL draw thanks to a goal from Caleb Jorge on an assist from Darwin Ramirez. Spencer McDavitt, Ollie York, Luka Souza, Zach Baker and Ned Buletza all had strong games in the win.
St. John’s Prep 3, Malden Catholic 0: The Eagles (2-0-1) remained unbeaten behind goals from seniors Jake Vana, Shamus Flaherty (assist) and Cole Morrison. Sophomore Matt Droggotis earned the shutout in net in his first varsity start.
Lynnfield 4, Essex Tech 1: The Hawks (0-2) made a few critical unforced errors that ultimately led to the home loss. Junior captain Thomas O’Brien netted his team’s lone goal on an assist from Mason Coughlin. Also playing well was Chris Martinello, Kyle Heckman, Nolan DeJesus and Nolan Somers.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 15, Malden Catholic 50: Junior Daniel Padley led a pack of Eagles at the finish as St. John’s had the top seven across the line as senior Will Pechinsky, senior Tyler Navarro, junior Joey Scherkenback, junior Nate Tibbetts, junior Anton Khripko and senior Elliott Adams quickly followed.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Mount Holyoke 5, Gordon 0: The Scots dipped to 0-3 and were unable to muster up their first goal of the season.