VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Haverhill 1: Junior Abby Bettencourt handed out 34 assists to reach 1,000 for her career and the Tanners improved to 16-3 with a 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19 victory. Her sisters, Lizzy and Isabell, combined for 32 kills while Lauryn Mendoca and Kayla Landry combined for seven blocks. Michaela Alperen added three aces and Allie Flewelling had a great defensive game.
Marblehead 3, Danvers 1: Lucy Sabin had five blocks, Keira Sweetnam and Maddie Cole had four and the Magicians (14-3) were dominant at the net in a 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 win. Sweetnam had 22 more kills while Isabel Wabno had seven with 17 digs. Setters Tamya Johnson and Julia Potvin combined for 46 assists and Caitlin Parkman added 19 digs.
For Danvers (7-12), Kaitlyn Cicerone had 10 kills and two blocks, Sophia DiPaolo had nine digs and Audrey Lapine had 29 assists and three blocks.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Essex Tech 1: The Hawks rallied for a 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 win behind some dominant play from junior Gabby Campbell (13 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 2 digs), senior Grace Roebuck (9 kills, 7 digs, 6 aces) and senior Amber Scanlon (20 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces). The Generals were also aided by the outside hitter combo of senior Sophia Roman and freshman Morgan Etna, as well as some strong serving overall that provided 22 aces on the night.
Swampscott 3, Lynn Classical 1: The Big Blue earned a hard fought win on Tuesday evening.
Covenant Christian 3, Gann Academy 1: Covenant picked up a 14-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 win on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 2, Rockport 2: Trailing 1-0 and again at 2-1, the Tigers (7-6-4) got a goal from Alex Barlow in the final minutes to secure the draw. With the decision, Ipswich officially qualifies for the state tournament for the second straight season. Tyler Rafferty also scored with Barlow adding the assist, while Spencer McDavitt, Jack Totten, Will Harrington, Seth Woodbury, Theo Norton and Sam Sirois all played well.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Amesbury 0: Senior captain Harrison Stein scored an early goal before his younger brother Nick, a freshman, added a late tally to seal the deal for the Generals (8-3-4). Malcolm Crawford added a pretty assist in the win with keeper Liam Henney securing the shutout.
Foxboro Regional 3, Salem Academy 2: The Navigators (5-10-2) saw their season come to a close despite goals from Henry Shehaj and Blaise Nkwetta. Allan Nyochembeng picked up an assist while Ivan Paredes made six saves in net. Senior Carlos Campos was another standout.
St. John’s Prep 4, Xaverian 0: The Eagles (15-0-1 overall, 9-0-1 in conference) clinched the Catholic Conference championship with a convincing home win. Senior captain and center back Will Minor scored his first career varsity goal in the victory while Graham Kramer, Callum Rigby and Shamus Flaherty also found the back of the net. Assists went to Jake Vana, Kramer and Jeffrey Groth, while keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos made fives saves for his 11th shutout of the season.
Brimmer 4, Waring 0: Waring was shutout in Tuesday’s league contest.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 2, Mystic Valley 0: Reese Lizotte finished off a corner from Chelsea Martinez and Carrie Martinez also scored as the Hawks (11-3-2) finished off an undefeated season in league play to claim the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Large title at 11-0-1. Hailey Guilmet collected another shutout in net for Essex Tech.
Beverly 2, Bedford 2: Mia Biolotti scored both goals and the Panthers (6-4-6) officially clinched a Division 1 state playoff berth with a road draw. Grace Gonzalez and Bella Jiminez earned assists for Beverly, which will look to improve its seed over the last two games of the regular season.
Salem Academy 3, Boston Collegiate 0: Grace Thomas had two goals and Cindy Shehu posted her seventh shutout to put the Navs through to the state charter school semifinals. Kylie Lundin also scored and Addison Gaddis had two assists for Salem Academy, now unbeaten in its last eight games.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Amesbury 0: Tessa Hunt scored four times to power the Generals (10-5) while Annie Moynihan had two goals of her own and assisted on one. Junior defender Maddie Minich and senior forward Georgia Mazuzan added two assists each and keeper Stewart Bernard had her sixth shutout of the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 4, Peabody 0: Captain Noelle McLane had a pair of goals and assisted on another in the impressive showing by the Panthers (now 7-8-2). Brooke Davies and Ava Connon also scored for the Orange-and-Black while Maddy LeBlanc and Kyla Hart-Perron earned helpers. Lucy Stevens was credited with the shutout in net, her second in as many days.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0: Marlee Flanagan had the game’s long goal with an assist from Alle Benchoff and goalie Mavee Clark stopped all four shots that came her way to make sure the Generals (6-10-1) were victorious.
Masconomet 2, Swampscott 0: Senior captains Julia Graves and Maggie Sturgis both scored in their regular season finales and each senior set up the other’s tally in a fitting effort. Fellow senior Maddi Wayland garnered her eighth shutout of the year for Masco (13-0-3), stopping four shots.
Marblehead 3, Saugus 0: Lucy Rubino had a goal and an assist and Peighton Ridge and Kealy Satterfield also scored for the Magicians (5-10-1). Kate Bickell and Isabelle Ferrante earned assists while Ailish Moran, Sarah Gold, Ginger Guy, Elise Burdge, Emma Callaghan, Lane Kaeyer, Sarah Levine, Anna Bobowski and Megan Gibbons all stood out for MHS.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Prep finishes first: St. John’s Prep senior Nathan Lopez wasn’t slowed by the rain, setting a Catholic Conference meet record with his winning time of 15:20 as the Eagles won the meet for the fifth straight year. Paul Lovett was second in 16:32 with Felix Rogovin eighth (17:03), Will Pechinsky 11th (17:15), Finn Bonner 12th (17:24), James Trigilio 13th (17:33) and Jack Stein in 14th (17:35).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, UNE 0: Nationally ranked for the first time in program history, the No. 22 Gulls kept the train rolling with another win.
Gordon 3, Curry 1: Noah Martin scored all three goals and the Fighting Scots moved to 5-9-3. Evan Wesler and Adrian Chiang had assists on Martin’s tallies.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Babson 5, Endicott 2: Tori Swanson and Kathleen Reissfelder got Endicott (12-4) on the board in the second half but the Beavers were already ahead 4-0 by then. Brianna Anslow made 11 saves in the Endicott net.
Springfield 3, Gordon 2: Avonlea Cummings got the Scots (3-13) on the board in the third minute of play and Anna Rathburn gave them the lead but Springfield netted the next two to come away victorious.
Westfield State 5, Salem State 1: Mikayla Mason had the lone goal for the Vikings (4-11) and it actually provided a 1-0 lead before the Owls assumed complete command.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 2, UNE 0: Fenwick grad Ella Morgan had an assist and Morgan Hubert and Riley Rischitelli took care of the scoring to help the Gulls improve to 9-4-5 with the shutout win.
Gordon 2, Curry 0: Second half goals from Ava Forbes Smith and Kendra Wentling sent Gordon (9-4-3) to victory. Alexa Weindorf added an assist in the win.
COLLEGE VOLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Curry 0: It was a clean sweep for the Gulls (17-7) led by three players in double digits for kills: Amanda Gilbert (17), Kelsey Sanborn (14) and Emily Powell (11).
Northern Vermont-Johnson 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings fell to 6-14 with a 26-24, 25-21, 25-17 setback. Presley Shairs and Abigail O’Connor each had eight kills in the loss.