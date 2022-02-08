BOYS HOCKEY
Beverly 5, Winthrop 4: Trailing by two goals with just over six minutes to play, Beverly rallied to tie the game, then won it on Austin Bernard’s goal with 29 seconds left off a great pass from Cam Cook. Jaxon Thomas also assisted on the game-winner to keep the Panthers unbeaten (3-0-1) unbeaten in their last four. Rocco Orlandella tied the game with two minutes left after finishing off a Bobby Massa pass. Aidan LeBlanc, Thomas and Jeff Hallinan also scored for BHS (6-8-1 overall), while Jack Cameron, Gavin Lawrence and D.J. Bachini added assists and Dylan Hunter earned the win in net.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 65, Dublin 43: Beverly native and senior guard Daniel Chewning dropped in 30 points to lead the Cougars to their sixth win in their last seven contests. Fellow senior captain Eli Pekari added eight points while Jude Douglas and Beverly’s Steven Joseph had excellent all-around contests. With the victory, Covenant Christian (7-4) qualified for the Class D NEPSAC playoffs.
Catholic Memorial 55, St. John’s Prep 52: Despite 13 points from Mike O’Brien and 11 more from Kyle Webster, the Eagles lost a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter in falling to 6-6 on the season.
Danvers 42, Masconomet 35: The Falcons secured their second win of the season with a big home upset over the Chieftains. Deryn Lanphere scored 12 points to lead the charge, Jonathan DiTomaso had eight and Aris Xerras, Quinton Shairs and Jacob Wescott each added six. Danvers’ head coach Chris Timson credited his team for playing with intensity and effort from start to finish and executing a solid defensive game plan en route to the win.
Swampscott 84, Winthrop 57: The Big Blue (11-4) avenged an earlier season loss to Winthrop by dominating Tuesday night from start to finish for their ninth straight victory. Sophomore Ryan Ward led the way with 29 big points and some solid defense throughout while Max Brodsky hit six threes on his way to 20 points. Cam O’Brien led Swampscott in rebounding and assists once again, while Riad Benagour chipped in 11 points off the bench.
Georgetown 42, Ipswich 38: Ray Cuevas scored 18 points while Charlie Henderson had eight, but it wasn’t enough in the close setback.
Beverly 87, Saugus 51: The Panthers (16-0) rolled behind 16 points and seven assists from Rook Landman and 21 points from Ryder Frost. Nick Fox added eight points and five rebounds.
Hamilton-Wenham 57, Rockport 34: The Generals (5-12) got 16 points and 14 rebounds from Chris Collins on their way to an impressive win. Connor McClintock added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Peabody 56, Whittier 52: Luke Roan scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Tanners improve to 11-5 on the season. Anthony Forte added 16 points and four steals while Nick Soper (9 points, 6 assists, 3 steals) and Shea Lynch (7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals) both played well. Soper’s free throw with seven seconds left made it a four-point game and helped seal the win.
Essex Tech 49, Mystic Valley 42: All 12 Hawks that played got themselves in the scoring column, led by Shawn O’Keefe’s eight points and 13 boards and Jack McBournie’s eight points with two triples. With the win, Essex Tech improves to 9-6 on the year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 49, Bishop Stang 42: The Crusaders moved to 6-1 in Catholic Central League play and 9-4 overall as sophomore Cecilia Kay (16 points, 8 rebounds) and senior captain Nasha Arnold (12 points, 10 rebounds) sparked the squad to a road win. Ella Andrews, a sophomore, added seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Beverly 41, Saugus 38: Celebrating seniors Angelina Mazzone, Grace Coughlin and Lindsey Gannon with a Senior Night win, the Panthers were led by Molly Potter’s 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Mazzone chipped in with five points and six rebounds.
Peabody 58, Triton 33: Sophomore Logan Lomasney posted a 19 point, 14 rebound double-double and the Tanners moved to 14-2 with an explosive 34-11 second half edge. Taylor Bettencourt scored 14 while Lauren Mendonca also had a double-double with 11 points and 14 boards. Isabel Bettencourt, Abby Bettencourt and Gina Terrazano had strong all-around games.
Essex Tech 47, Mystic Valley 23: Synclair McGovern (13 points, 5 steals), Brianna Pothier (12 points) and Bryanna Grant (13 points, 12 rebounds) all scored in double figures to power the Hawks (12-4) to their sixth Commonwealth Athletic Conference triumph in eight outings. Christine Mbachi was stellar defensively for the winners as well.
Hamilton-Wenham 56, Rockport 13: Senior Kara O’Shea had a career high 10 points while classmate Marlee Shea had a dozen, including a career high four 3-pointers, as the Generals (11-4) rolled. On Teacher Appreciation Night, Hamilton-Wenham sunk a season high nine trifectas.
Montrose 45, Covenant Christian 37: Liza Minogue had a team-best 15 points for the Cougars while teammate Abby Baird had a nice outing with nine points.
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 146.75, Beverly 132.0: Freshman Natalia Cafarelli won the all-around with a score of 36.5, taking top honors in the beam (9.4) and floor exercises (9.4) to keep the Chieftains unbeaten. Bella Misiura won the bars (9.7) and vault (9.6) in another terrific performance for the Chieftains, while Fallon Eberhardt placed second on vault (9.5) and bars (9.2) as well as third on floor (9.1).
For Beverly, Keegan Richardson was third on vault with a 9.3 while Sydney Spencer was third on beam with a 9.0. Other top performers included Ava Connon (8.3 on vault), Olivia Giello (8.7 on vault, 8.35 on floor), Sydney Spencer (8.7 on vault), Izzy Connon (8.7 on beam) and Julia Guanci (7.2 on bars, 8.1 on beam, 8.2 on floor).
BOYS SKIING
Masco wins two: The Chieftains topped Newburyport (106.5-28.5) and Haverhill (90-45) on the giant slalom course. Owen Palmer, Andrew Mitchell, Will Caron and Will Zamagni all finished in the top 25 overall to help Masco improve to 7-5 overall.
Eagles cruise: Tim Haarmann was second overall in the GS race and St. John’s Prep handled Austin Prep (128-7) and Andover (124-11) to stay perfect on the season. Josh Haarmann, Cole Palmer and Henry Coote made up the rest of the top five overall for St. John’s, which had nine of the top 11 finishers on the day.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 82, Curry 68: Jalen Echevarria had 27 points with five assists to help the Gulls (11-7) bounce back. Cameron Ray made five triples and totaled 19 points and Billy Arsenault added 12 with five assists and three steals.
Nichols 91, Gordon 62: Garrett Sattazahn was the only Scot in double digits with 18 points and the Bison ran away with this one by posting 50 points after halftime.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 94, Nichols 67: Sophomore guard Cara Andreotti erupted for a career high 32 points, including 13 points from the line, to send the Scots (7-12) to victory. Teammate Madison Wynbeek also had a huge game with 25 points and 17 rebounds while Serianna Anderson contributed a huge night of her own with 13 points and 15 boards.
Endicott 84, Curry 40: A parade of 14 Gulls found the scorebook led by Tara Laugeni’s 16 in the blowout win. Emily St. Thomas scored a dozen for Endicott (now 12-8) and Katelyn Konarski was the high scorer off the bench with eight.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Suffolk 0: Conor O’Brien made 15 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and teammates Andrew Kurapov and Connor Amsley had unassisted goals within 10 seconds of each other, improving the Gulls to 14-5-1. Kevin Craig also lit the lamp for Endicott.
Salem State 6, Framingham State 3: Joe Smith had two goals with an assist and Erik Larsson also scored twice, one of them shorthanded, power the Vikings (7-10) at home. Peyton Hughes chipped in with a goal and an assist and Aaron Mercer made 27 saves to backstop the victory.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Rivier 1: The Vikings (5-17) dominated possession to the tune of a 37-5 edge in shots on goal. McKayla McGrath and Breanna Greene handled the scoring with both goals coming in the second period and Peabody product Jess Robert notched an assist.