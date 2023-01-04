GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beverly 42, Danvers 39: Nikki Erricola had 14 points and picked up four steals to help the Panthers earn the win against one of their rivals. Nylah Ollivierre scored six points with six rebounds and made a clutch free throw while Anna Michaud scored seven along with three steals.
Angie Djoko paced Danvers with 12 points while Molly Godfried scored five and Kayda Brown made three triples in her first varsity start.
Essex Tech 26, Amesbury 23: Molly McLeod notched 10 points, Emma Dorgan had nine and the Hawks improved to 2-3 with a razor thin victory over Amesbury.
Georgetown 46, Hamilton-Wenham 42: Gaby Campbell and Abby Simon both scored 13 points but the Generals missed some free throws in the final minutes in a close loss. H-W was outscored 18-8 in the decisive third quarter after leading by five at the break. Tyrah Marcelin had a game-high of 20 points for the Royals.
Salem Academy 51, Pioneer 10: Kianny Mirabal-Nunez had a team-high 16 and Cindy Shehu chipped in 15 as the Navs moved to 6-3. Cristal Pujols and Emilie Nieves each added a half dozen for Salem Academy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 80, Pioneer II 38: Eighth-grader Jordan Maxson dropped 25 points while Angel Santiago had 19 to help the Navigators improve to 8-1 on the season. Ivan Paredes added 18 points while Emmanuel Edokpa, Marvin Young and Mark Herb all played well in the win.
Peabody 82, Swampscott 58: Anthony Forte continued to roll, scoring 26 points with eight assists and eight steals to help the Tanners improve to 5-1. Raphel Laurent added 23 points, Nathan Braz had seven points, five assists and five steals, while John Minichillo (4 points), Shaun Ceruolo, Yanni Pappas and Cam Connolly all played well in the win.
For Swampscott (2-3), Connor Chiarello led the way with 15 points while Andrew Templeman added 12 off the bench. Max Brodsky and Riad Benagour each scored nine in the loss.
Lynnfield 50, Essex Tech 46: The Hawks led 27-21 at the half and had a chance to tie it with 15 seconds left but misfired on a 3-pointer. Shawn O’Keefe continued his strong play, registering his fifth straight double-double with 15 points and 15 boards, while Christian Federico had 13 points with three triples.
Salem 64, Winthrop 40: Brayson Green dropped 25 points to go with 12 boards to help the Witches get back to .500 (3-3). Corey Grimes added 10 points, Jack Doyle and Eddie Butler each had nine points and Quinn Rocco Ryan turned in some great minutes off the bench with excellent defense and five total points.
Malden Catholic 96, St. John’s Prep 49: The Eagles suffered their fifth straight loss to begin the season.
Georgetown 51, Hamilton-Wenham 32: The Generals dropped their home opener, dipping to 1-4 on the young season.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Shrewsbury 6, Masconomet 0: Netminder Mackenzie Cronin had a season-high 30 saves but the Chieftains (2-5) fell to one of the state’s top teams on the road.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Babson 4, Salem State 1: The Vikings dipped to 2-9 on the season, getting a lone goal from Keagan Donoghue on an assist from Zach Dill.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 67, Gordon 57: The Gulls improved to 4-7 on the year thanks to 19 points, six boards, three steals and two blocks from Tara Laugeni. Emily St. Thomas added 14 points, six boards and three steals, while Katelyn Konareski chipped in 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Libby Fleming also had a strong defensive game, finishing with three blocks to go with 10 rebounds and four points.
For Gordon(3-8), Madison Wynbeek notched a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Isabella Rivera and Naomi Nicholson each scored 1.